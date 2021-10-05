JAY — U.S. District Court officials were advised in recent days that the sale of Jay Peak could be happening in the near future.
In a nearly 50-page report to the United States District Court’s jurisdiction on Friday, federal receiver and Florida attorney Michael Goldberg provided details about the state of the receivership in his 9th Interim Report to federal officials.
The case against Quiros and his former partners was brought by the federal Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after a lengthy investigation led to more than 50 counts of wrongdoing and allegations of more than $200 million in EB-5 investors’ funds having been misappropriated.
Resorts Recovering From Pandemic Setbacks
In his report on Friday, Goldberg noted the receivership continues to work with Houlihan Lokey, the investment bank retained to assist in selling Jay Peak.
“Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown of the Resorts in the spring of 2020, the Receiver concluded that 2020 was not an ideal time to pursue a sale given the vast uncertainty in the market, particularly in the hotel/resort/ski industry,” the report says. “In early 2021, Houlihan Lokey updated the marketing materials for Jay Peak Resort and recommenced its marketing efforts.”
Goldberg’s report noted that since that time, “the Receiver and his professionals have been actively engaged in sale discussions with several interested parties whereby draft forms of asset purchase agreements have been exchanged.”
“The intent is to conclude a transaction,” Goldberg told court officials in the interim report filed on Oct. 1. That transaction would need to be approved by the U.S. District Court, ” … and after an auction process, as soon as a buyer is identified and an asset purchase agreement finalized,” he laid out.
Jay Peak Update
Goldberg noted that Jay Peak is open with “reduced operating scenarios across the resort.”
He articulated concerns with traffic, with the U.S. border to Canada remaining closed and said the resort had reduced hours and operations.
“Management has reduced staffing and corresponding payroll, limited and, in many cases, eliminated expenses, and has focused the resort’s resources on areas where margins are most beneficial to the bottom line,” Goldberg notes.
“Should the Canadian border open prior to U.S. Thanksgiving, it is expected that the resort will face upward wage pressure to onboard sufficient staff for the winter season,” the report explains.
Burke Mountain Update
The report also contained an update about the Burke Mountain Resort, which was open last season from Dec. 19 to April 4 for skiing, due to poor snowmaking temperatures in November, the report informed court officials. The season also had low snowfall, less than 100 inches, ” … making this season one of the two poorest snowfall years in decades.”
“At the conclusion of the ski season, the resort entered a short hiatus where all operations were intentionally ceased for approximately five weeks,” the report noted. “The hotel and conference center re-opened on May 22, 2021 and has since remained in continuous operation. State mandated COVID-19 restrictions were eased in June of 2021 and bike park and summer operations commenced in total on July 2, 2021.”
The report notes that “A continuing challenge to operations is staffing. Hiring has been an historical challenge given the resort’s location but the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the workforce has further exacerbated the issue. In response, management has closed or shortened operating hours in order to meet guests’ expectations — particularly in food and beverage services.
Like Jay Peak, the receivership is also working with the investment bank of Houlihan Lokey to market the Burke Mountain Resort, the report notes.
Finances Of Jay, Burke, Detailed
In the report, Goldberg noted that, “Since the prior status report, the Jay Peak Resort has experienced a 70% reduction in lodging revenue bookings, a 50% reduction in lift tickets sales and almost a 65% reduction in food and beverage sales.
“The Jay Peak Resort also returned nearly $1 million in lodging deposits and $850,000 in season pass revenue to customers who wouldn’t be able to cross the Canadian border or travel without restrictions in the U.S. to get to the Resort,” the report includes.
The first four months of fiscal operations this fiscal year “have seen marked increase in revenue with more than $4.6 million in topline revenue against less than $1.4 million in fiscal year 2021.
“While the Receiver expects more losses to accumulate through the beginning of the operating season, the Receiver estimates that Jay Peak Resort will start this winter operating season in the best financial position in its history,” the report concludes.
For the Burke Mountain Resort and Conference Center, Goldberg told court officials that the pandemic hit the resort hard, including “a near-complete absence of group sales and greatly limited lodging revenues overall. Revenues derived from races at Burke were down as teams were choosing to commute rather than overnighting at the hotel.”
Shuttering the resort for five weeks to reel in costs, as well as the receipt of $386,000 from three state grants “helped lessen the impact of COVID-19 related expenses and losses,” the report goes on.
The ongoing closure of the Canadian border has continued to hit the resort, including about 50 percent of its summer bike and lodging visits, “While management budgeted conservatively for summer revenue, it did not expect the border to remain closed for the entirety of the season.
“Though fiscal August revenue was up 1 percent against budget … a better than budgeted net loss of over $600,000” was reported. “Lodging for the period continues to succeed against budgeted revenue. This is a considerable achievement given the border closure. Room nights approached 6,000 for the period against summer fiscal year 2020 (1,600 nights) and the last non-COVID-19 summer fiscal year 2019 (7,000 nights). Growth in the room nights against historical numbers is welcome and a positive economic indicator.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.