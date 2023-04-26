Jay Peak Launches Ground-breaking Carbon Reduction Project

The Hotel Jay complex and waterpark. (Contributed Photo)

Jay Peak Resort will soon complete a ground-breaking efficiency project that will benefit the resort, regional grid and utilities, and the environment.

The $1 million project is a collaboration with numerous utilities and state agencies and represents one of the largest standalone carbon reduction projects in Vermont’s history, as well as one of the largest recent standalone carbon reduction projects in the U.S. ski industry, which is projected to achieve a carbon reduction of 2,500 tons per year, states an announcement from the resort.

