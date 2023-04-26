Jay Peak Launches Ground-breaking Carbon Reduction Project

Jay Peak Resort will soon complete a ground-breaking efficiency project that will benefit the resort, regional grid and utilities, and the environment.
The $1 million project is a collaboration with numerous utilities and state agencies and represents one of the largest standalone carbon reduction projects in Vermont’s history, as well as one of the largest recent standalone carbon reduction projects in the U.S. ski industry, which is projected to achieve a carbon reduction of 2,500 tons per year, states an announcement from the resort.
The project includes the installation of a 3-megawatt electric boiler capable of providing all the necessary heat for the 176-room Hotel Jay, Conference Center, and Pump House Indoor Waterpark as well as the facility’s restaurants and retail spaces. The integrated system would switch from the resort’s propane boilers to the new electric boiler at advantageous times.
The ground-breaking efficiency project is three years in the making, said Mike Chait, Jay Peak Communications Manager, and it is expected to be operational by the end of May.
The project is a collaboration between Medley Thermal, Vermont Electric Co-Op, Efficiency Vermont, Vermont Gas Systems, the State of Vermont, and the State of Massachusetts, all providing critical grant funding accounting for about 70% of the project cost. The work is expected to reduce the facility’s propane consumption by 60% and save the resort an estimated $250,000 annually.
“Jay Peak was fortunate to have been purchased, ultimately, by a company whose forward-thinking approaches to energy consumption and management allowed us to integrate this project,” said Jay Peak president and general manager Steve Wright. “While it will have cost and energy savings for seasons to come, the price tag was real and both PGRI (Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which bought Jay Peak in September 2022) and our partners should be commended for stepping up and doing the right thing.”
Medley Thermal (acquired by Antora Energy in 2022) led the development of this landmark project as part of the Energy 2020 cohort of DeltaClimeVT, leveraging its experience in grid operations and thermal energy systems. Medley and the DeltaClimeVT initiative first proposed the project to the resort in 2020, said Chait.
“Antora is proud to be part of one of the largest standalone carbon reduction projects in Vermont’s history,” said Jordan Kearns, VP of Project Development at Antora Energy. “Using our software, Jay Peak will switch from its existing propane boilers to a new electricity-powered system when local renewable energy is abundant and power prices are low, enabling Jay Peak to reduce energy costs and emissions. This project couples innovative technology with a dynamic utility pricing contract that matches power demand with local supply in real time, bringing valuable flexibility to the electric grid. Antora is excited to be bringing this approach to facilities across the country.”
This project adds to other efforts at the resort to reduce its carbon footprint. Recent upgrades will allow waste heat from ice production in the Ice Haus Indoor Skating Arena to help heat the Waterpark.
“Climate change is happening, and organizations like Jay Peak are finding themselves on the front lines of an evolving energy and climate landscape,” said Peter Walke, Efficiency Vermont Managing Director. “This ground-breaking project has brought together partners to develop a solution that not only helps achieve decarbonization goals, but also leads Vermont into a more resilient, flexible and renewable energy future.”
“Capital investments, like this project in Orleans County, play an important role in reversing the harm on industries that were most impacted by the pandemic – including our hospitality sector,” said Department of Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein. “We are pleased to see Jay Peak’s efficient boiler upgrade come to fruition so the business may operate more effectively and support the community’s revitalization efforts heading into the future.”
Vermont Electric Co-op (VEC), a major partner in the project, also recognizes the positive impact.
“The Vermont Electric Cooperative team is absolutely thrilled to see this project come to fruition,” said Andrea Cohen, VEC manager of government affairs and member relations. “Hats off to Jay Peak and all of the involved partners for having the vision and commitment to jump into the next stage of innovation for a sustainable energy future. Demonstrating that we can save carbon and save money will show what is possible and what is imperative. This is a step to embracing our responsibility to walk the talk and reduce our contributions to greenhouse emissions. VEC is proud to contribute our part in helping to make this project happen”.
A feature of the project includes switching heat sources based on signals from ISO-NE, the New England grid operator, to add electrical draw during times when the existing grid does not have the necessary demand to support generation by renewable resources such as Kingdom Community Wind, in which VEC is a partner. This will allow those renewable resources to remain in operation through the lower-demand periods.
The initiative is projected to reduce the hotel’s propane consumption by 450,000 gallons per year.
