Jay Peak Resort kicked off the season Friday with the return of its Day for the Devoted opening to season pass holders and resort stakeholders.
Jay Peak reported this week that a favorable stretch of wintry weather allowed the resort’s snowmaking team to pump out a hearty base across beginner, intermediate, and expert terrain. As a result, the resort offered lift tickets to its stakeholders for a season preview on Friday and more than 750 free were claimed for opening day
A Day for the Devoted began in 2021-22 season and the overwhelmingly positive response indicated the company should offer the celebratory kickoff event for a second year, announced the resort, especially considering travel restrictions being lifted, allowing Jay Peak’s robust Canadian market to visit again.
As part of the opening day, the Ski and Ride School held mini clinics on-hill, guests were treated to free hot dog lunch, the resort’s first Après Ski party of the season, and a film showing.
The Resort’s ongoing operations will open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, then reopen daily for the season on Friday, Dec. 2.
This is the first season for Jay under its new ownership by Pacific Group Resorts, Inc.
