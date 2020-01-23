Jay Peak Promotes ‘Green For Gardner Park’ Day

Jay Peak Resort teams up with the Newport City Recreation Committee on a fundraiser toward the proposed update at Gardner Park's playground, including a splash pad like this one. (File Photo)

JAY PEAK — Jay Peak Resort announced Tuesday it has partnered with Newport Parks and Recreation to host the Green for Gardner Park Day —an event designed to raise money and awareness for Gardner Park Restoration Project.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, a portion of the proceeds from lift ticket sales will be donated to the initiative, and representatives from the Newport Recreation Committee will be on hand from 2 to 5 p.m. at the resort’s Bullwheel Bar to share concept designs.

