Jay Peak Resort Could Soon Be Sold

Jay Peak Resort may soon have a new owner.
According to documents filed in federal court Monday, the receivership overseeing Jay Peak has received a $58 million offer for the resort, the largest offer to date.
“The time has come for the Receiver to sell the Jay Peak Resort,” stated Michael Goldberg in his motion to the court seeking approval for a sale, and establishing procedures for any possible final and larger offers. Goldberg is the federal receiver who assumed control of Jay Peak, Burke Mountain and the other interests caught up in the EB-5 scandal in the Northeast Kingdom that unfolded in 2016.
Goldberg described how when he took over in the summer of 2016 he was worried if they could even make payroll. “Now, after more than 6 years, the Jay Peak Resort is significantly more profitable and hundreds of jobs have been saved,” wrote Goldberg, crediting the management team that was installed as well as “the dedicated employees who work tirelessly to make Jay Peak one of the greatest ski resorts in the country.”
The $58 million offer in hand is from Pacific Group Resorts, which owns a handful of resorts in the US and Canada, including Ragged Mountain in Danbury, N.H.
The receiver has been trying to sell Jay Peak for four years and this sale would allow the receiver to make further distributions to investors that were caught up when the resorts were seized by authorities due to violations of the federal EB-5 program by former owner Ariel Quiros and Jay Peak president Bill Stenger.
The sale would include the resort, hotels, townhomes and condos owned by Jay Peak, the lodges, and other related features of the 2,500 acres resort.
While the $58 million offer represents the best one to for Jay Peak to date, Goldberg asked the court to approve a final bid process and possible auction to maximize the potential sale. If approved by the federal court, Goldberg describes a potential 30-day window in which other qualified bidders could submit matching or higher offers. Should another qualified bid be received, an auction would then be held, proposed Goldberg. Otherwise, if no other offer comes in Goldberg asks the court to give him the authority to sell the resort to Pacific Group Resorts.
Goldberg asked the federal court overseeing the receivership to schedule a hearing to approve the potential purchase agreement and bid process around Aug. 22. If approved as proposed the final bid window would begin at that point.
The receiver continues to oversee Burke Mountain Resort and other aspects of the multi-faceted empire in the NEK owned by Quiros. Quiros was sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a multi-year wire fraud scheme, money laundering and concealing material information from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services that oversees the EB-5 foreign investor visa program.
Stenger was sentenced to 18 months for his involvement, as was associate William Kelly.
