JAY — Staff at Jay Peak are assisting the resort in gathering supplies for Ukrainian relief efforts.
“Even though this war is raging nearly 5,000 miles away from where we sit, its impacts connect directly to several of our staff members who have friends and relatives in areas that have been directly and indirectly impacted by the recent Russian invasion,” resort manager Steve Wright wrote recently to staff. “Given those connections between several of our staff and those impacted, we will be collecting the items (stated above) … adding funds from the Resort itself and organizing mail drops of items that are sorely needed.”
Items donated by staff will be shipped directly to Romania where resort contacts have set up housing and shelter for Ukrainian families.
“While we are in the late stages of a very difficult operational year for all of us, these sorts of events bring into sharp relief what real struggle is and can offer us invaluable perspectives into what it means to be resilient through crisis,” Wright wrote to staff and community. “I am proud that, despite the struggles that we all face daily, not to mention those struggles of our friends and neighbors here in our very own backyards that we as a team can prioritize need and will, no doubt, support an effort like this started by two of our teammates.”
Global Connections
Gabriela Preda works in accounting at Jay Peak. She has friends in Romania who are sheltering two families.
The first includes a mother, grandfather, grandmother, two teenage boys and a year-old baby girl. The second family is a mother and her son.
Preda explains, “Elena is a Romanian friend of mine since I came to America, 27 years ago. Some time ago she moved back to Romania to take care of her mom. I was born in Romania and when the war started and heard that refugees are trying to find shelter in my country, I wanted to help in any way I could.”
“When Elena posted on Facebook the picture with the first Ukrainian family arriving at her home, where she also helps elderly people without any family, I contacted her and asked what their needs are,” shared Preda. “She didn’t ask for much, some clothes for the children, school supplies, disposable gloves, plates and cups, diapers and wipes. However, I’m thinking if I’ll be in that situation, having to leave the comfort of my home only with one luggage, what would I need?”
“Our goal is to start shipping in two weeks.”
She said the two boys who first came to her friend’s home already have enrolled in school in Romania, which is being incredibly helpful for Ukrainian refugees.
“That’s a good thing for the mothers, as well,” said Preda.
She said her friend has two families so far, and she’s expecting another one today (Saturday). “They are all living with her and she’s happy to help. It’s hard to say what their immediate needs are, because some of them don’t have anything, some only have their luggage.”
Preda said things like shampoo and personal hygiene items will be helpful, “However, we cannot ship liquids, because there are all kinds of rules. Money is welcome, too, because that can get there quicker. Jay Peak can receive checks and then we can wire them the money.”
“When the world comes together to help, that’s the greatest thing we can do in times like these,” said Preda.
The address to donate can be sent to Gabriela Preda, care of Jay Peak Resort, 830 Jay Peak Road, Jay, VT 05859.
