NEWPORT CITY — Jay Peak Resort and the town of Jay reached a settlement over property tax bills for the Jay Mountain property, ending a court appeal.
The settlement sets the assessment of Jay Peak Resort property for 2020 at $85,000 and $82,000 this year, splitting the difference between what the resort wanted versus what the town sought for a tax appraisal of the resort’s various properties.
It’s the end of the second round of tax challenges by the resort company currently held in court receivership after the EB-5 foreign investment scandal centered around Jay Peak Resort, Burke Mountain and downtown Newport City.
In December, the Burke Select Board and Burke Mountain Resort, also owned by Jay Peak Resort, reached a settlement of Burke tax appraisals before the assessment value could be appealed in court.
The court holds the resorts until they can be sold to recoup losses by foreign investors from a Ponzi scheme. The scandal left downtown Newport City with a vacant block when a planned hotel fell through.
Jay Peak Appeal
In October, Jay Peak Resort filed an appeal of the town of Jay assessment value in Orleans Superior Court Civil Division.
The resort challenged the $120.8 million assessment of four different properties at Jay Mountain - Jay Peak Inc., Jay Peak Hotel Suites, Jay Peak Hotel Suites II and Jay Peak Lodge and Townhouses, saying the properties were only worth $58.5 million.
In its grievance last year over the assessment, the resort pointed out that offers that had been made on the properties ranged between $70 million and $38 million.
The effort to sell the property was on pause due to the pandemic. The resort lost all of its Canadian customers when the border closed.
In the settlement reached on Dec. 30, 2020, the town and the resort agreed to the $85,000 assessment effective April 2020 and $82,000 effective April 2021.
The town agrees to refund the difference in the tax bill from the new assessment, according to the settlement filed with the court.
The parties agree that this assessment does not set any precedent for future valuations and cannot be used as evidence in the future.
The agreement signed by Goldberg and David Sanders of the Jay Select Board and filed with the court was accepted by Judge Mary Miles Teachout.
She dismissed the appeal on Jan. 26.
The Jay Peak Resort includes three hotels, a water park, townhouses, a tram, a golf course center, an ice arena and other facilities.
Burke Mountain
The town of Burke and the Burke 2000 resort agreed in December 2020 to an assessment of Burke Mountain property of $16.07 million. The assessment will last three years.
The town had originally sought an assessment of $18.72 million. The resort countered with $11.21 million.
The resort’s appeal of the assessment was headed for court, but a settlement was reached first.
Town Administrator Mike Harris called it a win-win for both sides.
The resort at Burke includes the Burke Mountain Hotel and Conference Center, two ski lodges and 1,608 acres of land.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.