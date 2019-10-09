Jay Resident Accused Of Assault And Attempted Sexual Assault

Samuel Ortiz

Samuel Ortiz, a 20-year-old resident of Jay, was accused by police of attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault Sept. 29.

According to a Vermont State Police report, Ortiz was involved in an incident in Albany. Troopers responded at 10:39 a.m. and, through investigation, reported finding that Ortiz strangled an alleged victim while attempting to engage in a sexual act.

