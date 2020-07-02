Jay To Vote On Allowing ATVs On Some Or All Roads

JAY — Voters will decide on Monday, July 13 whether to open some or all of the town’s roads to all-terrain vehicles.
The vote will be held in the Jay Volunteer Fire Department station at 6:30 p.m.
If approved, Jay would join a growing number of Orleans County towns that allow ATVs on municipal roads.
There are two articles before Jay voters.
The first would open a handful of roads to ATVs, as required by a petition of the voters. The roads that would be open are Cross, North Jay, Revoir Flat and Belle Vista.
A second article asks if voters want to allow all residents to ride ATVs on town roads to reach ATV trails. That article was put on the ballot by the select board, says Town Clerk Lynette Deaette.
If the first article is approved, then the second article can be counted, she said. If the first article is defeated, then the second article is moot, she said.
Several residents asked the select board to look at ATVs on the four roads, and presented the petition on June 22 at a special select board meeting, Deaette said.
The petition had the support of the area ATV club, Border Line Ridge Riders. The club has worked with municipalities to open up access, including Newport City with access to downtown, and in Derby where all town roads are open.
The select board opted to add the second article, which specifically opens town roads to allow local residents in all parts of Jay to reach ATV trails from their homes. The article would not open town roads to all ATV riders, or allow ATV riders to run up and down the roads, the clerk said.
The meeting should meet limitations on gatherings in Vermont, since the vote could be held outside and the fire station’s three-bay doors will be open if the meeting is inside, she said.
