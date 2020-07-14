Jay Votes To Open Town Roads To ATVs

JAY — The town of Jay voters decided to join the growing list of municipalities in Orleans County to open local roads for locals to drive all-terrain vehicles to reach local trails.
On Monday evening, more than 50 people turned out to an indoor-outdoor special floor meeting at the fire station to grant approval by near unanimity.
Voters initially said yes by voice vote in favor of an article allowing ATVs on a select list of roads, with only one person voting “nay,” said Town Clerk Lynnette Deaette on Tuesday.
That set up the second article, on whether all roads should be open. Again, only one person was opposed.
Several residents had asked the select board to look at ATVs on four roads, and presented a petition on June 22 that set up Monday’s special meeting.
The petition had the support of the area ATV club, Border Line Ridge Riders. Scott Jenness, the president of the club, spoke about the opening at the Jay meeting. About 10 people attended who were not Jay residents.
The select board opted to add the second article opening the use of all roads for local residents who want to reach ATV trails with their ATVs. It does not open the roads for through traffic or for traffic from one residents to another.
Holding a special floor meeting wasn’t an issue for Jay despite the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“We held the meeting at the Jay Volunteer Fire Department so we had lots of room,” Deaette said of the three-bay station.
“Some chose to sit, while most stood, some inside, some outside. We had all overhead doors open to the firehouse,” she said.
There was very little discussion, she said.
“Everything went very smooth.”
