If the checkout line Thursday afternoon was any indication, customers were glad to see JC Penney back open for business.
The store reopened the previous day, Wednesday, said store manager Kurt Shellenberger. It is not yet completely open, he noted. “Masks are recommended, no fitting rooms, no shopping carts,” he said.
“[Customers] can do returns,” Shellenberger said, adding that temporary store hours are noon-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.
Wednesday’s reopening wasn’t quite as busy as Thursday was, he said. “I think the word’s getting out that we’re open,” he noted. Like most businesses, JC Penney had been closed since mid-March.
“We’re very pleased to be back open,” Shellenberger said.
