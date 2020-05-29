State police in Derby say someone stole a Jeep Wrangler from a residence in Irasburg on Wednesday.
Holly Lefebvre, 40, told state police that her black Jeep was stolen from her residence at 5747 Vt. Rt. 14 between noon and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Contact state police at 802-334-8881 with any information that helps solve this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.