State police in Derby say someone stole a Jeep Wrangler from a residence in Irasburg on Wednesday.

Holly Lefebvre, 40, told state police that her black Jeep was stolen from her residence at 5747 Vt. Rt. 14 between noon and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact state police at 802-334-8881 with any information that helps solve this case.

