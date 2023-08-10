LANCASTER — Five months after the New Hampshire Supreme Court reversed his two domestic violence/simple assault convictions, ex-state Sen. Jeff Woodburn plans another Supreme Court appeal in an attempt to reverse his two criminal mischief convictions.
During an 80-minute hearing on Thursday at Coos Superior Court, both parties declared their intent to go forward with a new jury trial, currently scheduled in March 2024, for the domestic violence/simple assault charges.
Afterward, the prosecutor, Myles Matteson, assistant New Hampshire Attorney General, asked the court to impose its 30-day Coos County House of Correction sentence for the criminal mischief convictions that were upheld by the Supreme Court, which he said has already decided the matter.
Woodburn’s attorney, Mark Sisti, argued that Woodburn had ineffective prior assistance of legal counsel because his attorney should have severed the criminal mischief charges from the domestic violence trial, and by placing them in front of the same jury, she unfairly prejudiced his client.
He also argued that the 30-day criminal mischief sentence handed down by Judge Peter Bornstein in July 2021 was predicated on Woodburn being a continuing domestic abuser, which is now in question after the latter convictions were overturned.
The judge rejected both arguments, though he agreed to postpone the imposition of the criminal mischief sentence until the Supreme Court renders a decision.
The high court has the option to take an appeal and make a determination as to whether the trial court erred or to reject an appeal and not hear it.
In May 2021, Woodburn, 58, a Democrat from Whitefield, was convicted by a jury on four of nine Class A misdemeanor counts that charged him with assaulting his former fiancee, Emily Jacobs, 40, and damaging her property.
The four convictions were one count each of domestic violence and simple assault for biting the hand of Jacobs during a struggle over a cell phone in a car in December 2017, as well as two counts of criminal mischief, the first for kicking and breaking the door of Jacobs’ clothes dryer, in August 2017, and the second for kicking in and damaging the locked door to her residence in Jefferson on Dec. 24, 2017.
The jury found Woodburn not guilty on five charges, which were a second count of domestic violence, three counts of simple assault, and one count of criminal trespass.
Woodburn took the stand during Thursday’s hearing to say he has no recollection of having a conversation with his prior attorney, Donna Brown, about severing the charges.
“They’re separate and distinct cases,” Sisti told Bornstein. “The two criminal mischief charges should have been severed from any domestic violence … They’re not related. They’re different time periods … If that was a strategy to bring them all together, that was not a good strategy. Three separate juries, that’s fine. One jury, that’s suicidal. I think that made a difference in the outcome of the case.”
Matteson, however, argued that Woodburn was convicted for the charged conduct that he admitted to during the trial and that he has also not met the two prongs needed for a new criminal mischief trial — that he had constitutionally deficient legal counsel and the jury was prejudiced.
“He was acquitted of the charges he did not admit to and convicted of the charges he admitted to,” said Matteson.
The judge agreed, and said the jury’s guilty verdicts on the two criminal mischief convictions were based on Woodburn admitting to his conduct and Woodburn has not shown a reasonable probability that severing the charges for a separate trial would have resulted in a different outcome.
He denied Woodburn’s motion arguing ineffective legal counsel.
Matteson then asked Bornstein to impose the sentence that the judge handed down in July 2021 for the two criminal mischief convictions — 12 months in the HOC for kicking the clothes dryer door, which was all suspended on condition of good behavior, and 12 months in the HOC for kicking in the locked door to Jacob’s home, all suspended except for 30 days to serve, making for a total 30-day jail sentence.
Sisti, however, argued that the second sentence should be fully suspended and that the basis for the sentencing was on Woodburn being a continuing domestic violence abuser, but that is legally no longer the case.
Sisti asked the judge to look at Woodburn’s sentence like every other property crime in Coos County, where he said he’s never seen a first-time offender like Woodburn serve time behind bars.
“These are fairly minor with regard to damage,” said Sisti, adding that the court should consider the nature of the sentences independently.
Bornstein said he did consider the sentences independently, and he does with all sentences.
“In this case, there were two property crimes,” said Bornstein.
Kicking the clothes dryer door occurred in August 2017 followed by kicking in the locked house door in December 2017, he said.
“Not to minimize kicking a dryer door, but that’s not the most heinous kind of criminal mischief, at least that I’ve encountered over the years,” said Bornstein. “Kicking in the door to the victim’s home and damaging the door and the door casing is … at least I concluded, more serious and warrants some imposition of stand committed time based on the nature of that charged conduct,” he said. “I see no reason to reconsider the same sentences.”
Bornstein, who said he wound render the same sentence today, denied Sisti’s request to amend the sentencing order for fully suspended criminal mischief sentence.
Following the denial, Sisti said he and Woodburn anticipate appealing the superior court’s denial of their motion for new trial and asked that the court stay the criminal mischief sentence and allow Woodburn to remain free on bail.
“He’s been out on bail for a considerable amount of time and is not at risk to not appear and his behavior has been appropriate, “said Sisti. “I ask you stay the sentence and allow us to file an appeal with the New Hampshire Supreme Court within 30 days.”
Matteson said the state will take no position.
Bornstein granted the stay and allowed Woodburn to remain free on bail as his appeal for a new criminal mischief trial pends at the Supreme Court.
In its March order, the Supreme Court reversed Woodburn’s domestic violence/assault convictions on the grounds that Woodburn should have been allowed to present a self-defense argument to the jury, but was prevented from doing so by the trial court.
