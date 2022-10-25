Jefferson Church Listed Among ‘Seven To Save’

JEFFERSON — A North Country house of worship is among this year’s “Seven to Save” list from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.
The list, released on Oct. 18, highlights landmarks across the state that are threatened by neglect, under-investment, and over-development.
St. John’s Methodist Church in Jefferson appears on the list.
The building is being vacated by the Jefferson Historical Society and will revert to the New England Methodist Conference, and its future is unknown.
According to NHPA, “St. John’s United Methodist Church was built in 1868 and remained in service until 1979. Its setting near the historic Waumbek Hotel and Golf Course and set amidst the Presidential Range attracted wealthy congregants for many generations. The church was so prosperous that it even developed three chapels around town to cater to more localized nodes of summer and year-round populations. For its first several years, the church was known for its red paint – a condition of an early donor who had a “mania” for the color.”
“In 1981, the Jefferson Historical Society moved in and created a museum. For decades, the historical society worked to maintain the building and share items of historical importance to the public.”
“The church’s location right next to Route 2 caused some problems, though. In addition to difficult parking, the building had structural issues worsened by logging trucks zooming by at 50 miles per hour. The main floor of the building was pulling away from Route 2, straining the rear wall. Volunteers implemented a bracing system to combat this problem, but it didn’t solve the bigger structural issue.”
“After the historic town hall burned in 2021, the town decided to merge town offices, town hall, and the library into the recently vacated elementary school. The historical society made the difficult decision to join too. Maintenance of the historic church was too expensive and was distracting members from their other mission of curating and sharing the town’s history with the public.”
Also on the list are Bean Tavern in Raymond, Old Carroll County Courthouse in Ossipee, the Flying Yankee in Lincoln, Hill Center Church in Hill, and Stone School in Newington.
In addition to those landmarks, NHPA also lists the statewide ‘Preservation Trades Workforce.”
Describing why, the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance pointed to a shortage of skilled labor and long wait times for masons, plumbers, electricians, roofers and excavators.
The organization also states that “The median age of contractors is increasing and the pandemic’s effects on material costs, availability, and labor have made the field especially volatile.”
To address the issue, NHPA recommends “establishing paid internships and apprenticeships, highlighting preservation trades in high school vocational programs, encouraging those already in the general construction field to narrow their focus, and making it easier for those who are interested in a mid-career or late-career change.”
Since 2006, NHPA’s Seven To Save program has listed over 100 significant places, with more than half saved.
For more information visit https://www.nhpreservation.org/seven-to-save
