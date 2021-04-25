Jefferson Woman Becomes First In Region With Exoskeleton For At-Home Use

A North County woman is the first in the region to receive an exoskeleton for at-home use.
After suffering from a spinal cord injury in 2018, Carolyn Daigle, of Jefferson, N.H., underwent extensive physical and occupational therapy to assist in her recovery. A combination of her rehabilitation efforts, strength, determination, and the support of her husband Roger, qualified her for a ReWalk Exoskeleton.
Carolyn’s care then transitioned to Littleton Regional Healthcare’s certified trainers helped prepare her for her new, fully customized exoskeleton. As medical professionals themselves, both Roger and Carolyn said they were ready for the journey ahead.
The Daigles, a ReWalk representative, and the LRH team spent months configuring the equipment and conducting training sessions to prepare Carolyn for life with her newly outfitted exoskeleton. She began at LRH in November 2020 and by December, Carolyn started using her Exoskeleton in the controlled environment of LRH’s Rehabilitation Department.
“Carolyn has overcome countless obstacles throughout her recovery, including contracting COVID-19 in January of 2021,” noted LRH in a statement shared on Thursday. “Despite the challenges along the way, Carolyn’s progress and tenacity have been nothing short of inspiring.”
On Tuesday, Carolyn finished her training and was ready to test her newfound freedom at home, making her the first patient in New England to utilize the device in a home setting.
Once an avid hiker and runner, Carolyn says her ultimate goal is to walk a 5K in her ReWalker.
“The rehabilitation team at LRH could not be more proud of how far Carolyn has come and is excited to hear all about life with her new exoskeleton!” LRH stated.
