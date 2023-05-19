LISBON — Victoria L. Jellison and Merrick P. Houston are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Lisbon Regional School’s Class of 2023.

Daughter of Greg and Jessica Jellison of Bath, Tori Jellison is a four-year, three-sport Lisbon Panthers varsity athlete. In addition to athletics, she is a four-year member of Lisbon Regional’s Student Council, and is a member of The Ammonoosuc Chapter of the National Honors Society, serving as president both her junior and senior years.

