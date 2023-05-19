LISBON — Victoria L. Jellison and Merrick P. Houston are valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for Lisbon Regional School’s Class of 2023.
Daughter of Greg and Jessica Jellison of Bath, Tori Jellison is a four-year, three-sport Lisbon Panthers varsity athlete. In addition to athletics, she is a four-year member of Lisbon Regional’s Student Council, and is a member of The Ammonoosuc Chapter of the National Honors Society, serving as president both her junior and senior years.
Jellison is also a four-year member of the Panther Adventure and Wilderness Society (PAWS), and is a member of the yearbook club. This year she has been awarded the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Good Citizen Award.
When out of school, Tori Jellison can be found working on her family farm or showing her oxen at fairs across the region. She uses her agricultural background to volunteer at the Newbury Farm and Field day to educate elementary students about beef cattle and oxen. She will be attending Norwich University in the fall, majoring in Nursing.
The son of Gerald Houston II of Lisbon, salutatorian Merrick Houston worked diligently to achieve this status. He has maintained outstanding grades while working and participating in extracurricular activities. He has achieved high honors all four years of high school and made the Principal’s List during his sophomore year. In addition to his academic achievements, Merrick is a three-sport athlete, participating on Lisbon’s soccer, basketball, and baseball teams throughout high school. He will be attending Dalhousie University in Canada and majoring in Biochemistry to become a teacher.
Lisbon Regional School’s 2023 graduation is June 11.
