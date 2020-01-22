Jennifer Harlow Sworn In As Orleans County Sheriff, First Woman To Lead Police Agency In Orleans County.

Orleans County Assistant Judge Ben Batchelder swears in Jennifer Harlow as the new Orleans County sheriff Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court in Newport City. She is the first woman to lead a police agency in Orleans County, officials said. (Photo by Robin Smith)

