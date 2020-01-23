Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Orleans County Assistant Judge Ben Batchelder swears in Jennifer Harlow, with her deputies behind her, as the new Orleans County Sheriff at noon Wednesday in the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Jennifer Harlow and husband David Jacobs hold their grandsons, seven-month-old Brysynn Harlow and 22-month-old Easton Harlow after she was sworn in as the new Orleans County sheriff Wednesday afternoon at the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Friends, family members and representatives of law enforcement agencies and first responders from across northern Vermont applaud Jennifer Harlow after she was sworn in as the new Orleans County sheriff at noon Wednesday int he Orleans County Courthouse in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
New Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow swears in some of her deputies and clerks Wednesday afternoon in the Orleans County Courthouse in Newport City. (Photo by Robin Smith)
NEWPORT CITY — Jennifer Harlow on Wednesday became the first woman to lead a law enforcement agency in Orleans County.
Orleans County Assistant Judge Ben Batchelder swore in Harlow, a former Newport City police sergeant, before a standing room only audience in the Orleans County Courthouse of family members, friends and members of law enforcement, judiciary and first responder agencies from across northern Vermont.
