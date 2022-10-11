Accused Danville hitman Jerry Banks pleaded not guilty on Tuesday morning to a new federal charge of conspiring with others to kidnap and kill Danville resident Greg Davis.
Davis, 49, was kidnapped from his Hawkins Road home in January of 2018 and later found dead on the side of the road in Barnet.
Banks, 35, of Fort Collins, Colorado, is now accused by the government of conspiring with alleged murder-for-hire mastermind Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles, California, and Berk Eratay, 36, of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Eratay was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday morning on a federal murder conspiracy charge but technical issues at Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland have caused the hearing to be rescheduled for Wednesday.
Banks meanwhile is also facing a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly posing as a fake U.S. Marshal to take Davis from his home.
The charges in the superseding indictment carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Prosecutors allege that Gumrukcu, who is a Turkish citizen, was involved in an oil deal with Greg Davis and that after Gumrukcu missed some payments, Davis threatened to report him to law enforcement.
Around the same time, Gumrukcu was putting together a different deal through which he obtained a significant ownership stake in a Los Angeles biotech company, Enochian Biosciences, which authorities say eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
Prosecutors have said that complaints by Davis to law enforcement could have ended the Enochian deal for Gumrukcu.
