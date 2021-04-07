Firefighters extinguished a blaze at 301 Whitefield Rd. in Bethlehem on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. The fire broke out at around 3:30 p.m. when resident Dan Webb heard a pop and discovered that a mobile, wooden ‘saloon’ was fully engulfed. The post-and-beam structure was hand-built last year for the Jerry Jam music festival that Webb co-founded. It was destroyed, as was a 1965 Volkswagen bus. Webb said there were no plans to rebuild the saloon, which had included a bar, stools, and a corrugated metal roof. Bethlehem Fire contained the blaze with the assistance of departments from Littleton and Whitefield. No injuries were reported. The cause is undetermined. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

