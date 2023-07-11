CABOT — Jerry Jam has been postponed.
The three-day music festival, slated to take place July 14 to 16, will be rescheduled due to widespread flooding.
The new festival date is undetermined.
In a statement Tuesday, festival organizers wrote, “Jammers, we are beyond disbelief in what has just happened in our host community of Cabot VT. There has been catastrophic damage to buildings and roads all throughout the town , and surrounding towns from the historic flooding. Roads are impassable.”
For those reasons, organizers wrote, the small town can not accommodate thousands of festival goers, “This is way beyond flooded fields and muddy roads. This is a disaster, and the entire State of Vermont is in a state of emergency!”
In April, it was announced Jerry Jam would relocate 50 miles from Bath, N.H., to a 93-acre family farm in Cabot where musician David Pransky had previously hosted a similar three-day event, Manifestivus, from 2002 to 2017.
Jerry Jam began in 1996 and has been hosted in Bath since 2011.
After last year’s 25th-anniversary celebration, where Jerry Jam ownership passed from founder Dan Webb to non-profit North Country Community Radio, those behind the festival felt a change of location was in order.
For more information, go to jerryjam.com.
On social media, the decision to postpone was met with overwhelming support.
Kyle Longe wrote, “This is the right call to make for so many reasons. I personally wouldn’t feel right playing while beloved statesmen pray. Until our time to party, let’s send our vibes to all affected.”
Josh Oh added, “It’s the right call. I’m only 25 miles away and I couldn’t get there from here.”
Pamela O’Reilly agreed, writing, “Very sad .. the devastation is unreal .. we also appreciate how much work goes into planning this event… but truly the right call .. the community needs you! Our positive vibes are with you all during this extremely difficult time!”
TOUGH WEATHER FOR OUTDOOR EVENTS
Before this week, summer precipitation had been average.
Mark Breen, senior meteorologist at Fairbanks Museum in St. Johnsbury, said rainfall in June was 4.37 inches, just seven percent above the 30-year average.
Even so, he said, it occurred with unusual frequency.
It rained 20 days in June, 66 percent more than normal and tied for the sixth highest number of days for June rainfall.
Adding to the perception of a wet June and first week of July, those storms frequently occurred on afternoons and weekends, impacting outdoor recreation and events.
Littleton’s First Friday Arts had to move its outdoor concerts to indoor venues on June 2 (due to lightning) and July 7 (due to rain).
Meanwhile, the kickoff of the Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series at Dog Mountain was canceled on July 9 due to weather.
Molly Stone of Catamount Arts, who coordinates the St. Johnsbury Music Series and other outdoor events that use the Catamount Arts mobile stage, said the frequency of electrical storms this summer had proven particularly disruptive.
“It seems we’re in a weather pattern where every evening [there’s lightning],” she said. “Once we have a lightning strike within 10 miles we can’t go anywhere near the hydraulic stage for 30 minutes. And if we have a lightning strike within that 30 minute hold, we have to wait an additional 30 minutes.”
However, Breen said, July will be “a different discussion” given the rainfall of the past few days.
Flooding in some areas of the state was believed to be more significant than Hurricane Irene in 2011.
If the wet weather continues, events will be halted to protect lives and property, and the summer season won’t be as lively.
“In general, this ongoing rain is impacting live music events outdoors,” Stone said, “and if we stay in this weather pattern we will continue to be impacted.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.