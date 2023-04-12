Jerry Jam is on the move.
The three-day music festival will relocate 40 miles from Bath, N.H., to Cabot, Vt., it was announced this week.
The Jam will be held July 14-16 at the 93-acre family farm where musician David Pransky hosted a similar three-day event, Manifestivus, from 2002 to 2017.
For Pransky, it represents a merger of sorts between two overlapping musical communities, the jam band hippies of Jerry Jam and the world music free spirits of Manifestivus.
“The whole thing is just super exciting,” he said. “It’s the joining of two tribes.”
Jerry Jam began in 1996 and has been hosted in Bath since 2011.
After last year’s 25th-anniversary celebration, where Jerry Jam ownership passed from founder Dan Webb to non-profit North Country Community Radio, those behind the festival felt a change of location was in order.
“We didn’t have any issues with Bath. It was a good experience,” said Webb. “We just decided to try somewhere else.”
NCCR reached out to multiple landowners before coming to an agreement with Pransky.
Not only was the site a proven venue with performance infrastructure, but it was already permitted for a three-day event.
Cabot’s Development Review Board on Monday amended the permit from Manifestivus to Jerry Jam.
Pransky has been itching to resume hosting live music on the property after a six-year hiatus and said Jerry Jam was the perfect partner to do so.
“We hosted a wedding last summer and you could feel the land waiting for the people to come back and share the space,” Pransky said. “We’re going to pick right back up with a new vibe and a new crew.”
The town permit already requires that amplification be stepped down at midnight and turned off at 2 a.m. and prohibits parking on town roads, among other things.
The permit also states that the event “will not have undue adverse impact” on traffic and roads, existing community facilities, renewable resources, or the character of the area.
For that reason, Jerry Jam may limit ticket sales to avoid congestion problems and community disruptions. In Bath, it drew 5,000 people from Friday through Sunday.
“We may downsize to have a soft landing and be respectful of the surrounding landowners and neighbors,” NCCR CEO Nate Alberts said.
Jerry Jam 26 takes place from July 14-16 and will feature a mixture of new acts and familiar faces such as the Jerry Garcia Band (featuring Melvin Seals), Pink Talking Fish, Kung Fu, and Dogs In A Pile (featuring Jerry Jam veteran Hayley Jane).
Meanwhile past performers from Manifestivus may be added to the bill.
A full lineup will be announced at a later date.
Tickets are on sale. For more information go to jerryjam.com or visit.
