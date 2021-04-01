Vermont State Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a burglary at a Westfield home in which jewelry was stolen on Wednesday.
Trooper Nathan Handy reported that between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday someone forced entry into the North Hill Road residence of Desiree Ouellett, 21, and Walker Farley, 21, and took two pieces of jewelry.
Anyone with information on the incident or the stolen property, is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
