Jiffy Mart Worker Charged With Criminal Threatening

A local store clerk has been charged with criminal threatening.
Donald E. Brochu, 54, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty at arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to the misdemeanor charge and will be scheduled for sentencing at a future date.
Hardwick Police said Brochu was living in Cabot with the alleged victim, Sam Trombley, 21 and his family and that they had a previous disagreement.
Caledonia Superior Court
On Jan. 30, Hardwick Police were contacted about an alleged incident at the Jiffy Mart at 107 Mill St. in Hardwick, where Brochu worked.
Trombley’s mother, Janet Herrick, 59, told police that Trombley had been threatened by Brochu at the store.
“I called Herrick to confirm this information and she stated that her other son Seth Herrick, 25, was at the Jiffy Mart in Hardwick where Brochu works,” wrote Hardwick Police Ofc. Paul Barnard in his report. “Seth told her that Brochu had threatened Sam…Seth stated he was at Jiffy Mart in Hardwick grabbing a drink at around 1100. He went to check out and Donald was the cashier…Donald then said, ‘Round one happened yesterday and round two is going to happen when I get home from work,’ Seth stated. Donald then said, ‘You may not have a brother after today.’ Seth explained the threat was directed toward Sam.”
Police said the alleged threat was also witnessed by the Jiffy Mart store manager, Jessica Martin, 30.
Brochu faces a possible sentence of up to one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.
