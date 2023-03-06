Jiffy Mart Worker Charged With Criminal Threatening

Jiffy Mart at 107 Mill St. in Hardwick. (Contributed Google Maps)

A local store clerk has been charged with criminal threatening.

Donald E. Brochu, 54, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty at arraignment in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday to the misdemeanor charge and will be scheduled for sentencing at a future date.

