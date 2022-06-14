Jill Nichols Named Lyndon Institute Teacher Of The Year

LYNDON CENTER — Lyndon Institute science teacher Jill Nichols has been selected as the recipient of the 2022 David J. Dwyer Teacher of the Year Award. The award is voted on by the teachers of LI and honors a teacher who exemplifies the finest qualities found in all of the greatest teachers.
“Jill is a pleasure to work with,” said Head of School Twila Perry. “She is student-centered and cares deeply about the learning of her students.”
Dean of Academics Terha Steen said, “Jill is a dedicated teacher and generous colleague. She guides her students to think and act as true scientists, helping them apply their learning and contribute to their community in authentic and meaningful ways. As a coach, club leader, and faculty member, Jill’s high expectations for herself and others inspire the best in each of us. We are so very thankful for Jill’s commitment to LI.”
“It was incredibly meaningful to be presented this award by one of my former teacher’s at LI.” said Nichols. “To be recognized by my co-workers in this way was a surprise and an honor. I aspire to live up to the significance of this accolade!”
Nichols resides in Lyndonville with her husband Barrett, their son Ritter, and their new puppy, Maple.
