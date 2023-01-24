Job Gains Lag In Rural Parts Of Vermont
The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows Vermont continues to report very low unemployment rates from a historical and regional perspective. Job growth, though, has lagged in rural parts of the state.

“The preliminary data released today shows that 2022 showed growth in statewide employment as we gain greater distance from the start of the recession caused by the COVID pandemic. However, taking a deeper look, we see uneven economic growth across the state where the Burlington labor market area appears to be capturing approximately 90% of the job gains in the past year,” noted Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “This is why the State of Vermont and the Department of Labor continue to work with employers and partners across the state to improve the economic outcomes in rural areas.”

