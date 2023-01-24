Job Gains Lag In Rural Parts Of Vermont

The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows Vermont continues to report very low unemployment rates from a historical and regional perspective. Job growth, though, has lagged in rural parts of the state.
“The preliminary data released today shows that 2022 showed growth in statewide employment as we gain greater distance from the start of the recession caused by the COVID pandemic. However, taking a deeper look, we see uneven economic growth across the state where the Burlington labor market area appears to be capturing approximately 90% of the job gains in the past year,” noted Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington. “This is why the State of Vermont and the Department of Labor continue to work with employers and partners across the state to improve the economic outcomes in rural areas.”
As has been the norm in winter months, unemployment ticked back up in December for both the NEK and the state. The Derby Labor Market jumped from 3.9% in November to 5.1% in December, the biggest month-over-month increase for all Vermont regions. Derby continues to have the highest unemployment in the state. In December 2021, Derby’s unemployment rate was at 4.4%
St. Johnsbury’s unemployment rate climbed from 2.8% in November to 3.3% in December. One year ago it stood at 3.0%
Vermont’s statewide total went from 2.4% in November to 2.7% in December. The lowest unemployment rate in the state is shared by Burlington and Woodstock at 2.1%.
According to the latest data, just over 700 jobs have been gained in the Derby and St. Johnsbury area in the last year, with 184 added in Derby and 523 added in St. Johnsbury. Statewide there were over 11,200 jobs added in that same time frame.
The Labor Department reports sectors with significant gains to include administrative and waste services, as well as health care and social assistance. Sectors shedding jobs include arts, entertainment and recreation, and accommodation and food services.
Harrington said Labor’s local field staff can help employers with recruitment efforts, which would support the economic vitality of all parts of the state. Students, jobseekers and businesses can visit www.Labor.Vermont.gov/Jobs for information on events and services or visit a DOL field office.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.