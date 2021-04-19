Jobs Slowly Return To NEK, 1 Year After Pandemic Struck

The latest unemployment report shows jobs continue to trickle back into the Northeast Kingdom as the state is now 1 year removed from the worst of the pandemic’s effects on employment.
While unemployment rates ticked up across the region between February and March, a month-over-month comparison shows Caledonia, Orleans and Essex counties each added to the total number of employed people, while even more potential job seekers entered the labor force.
State officials expect employment to pick up in the coming months as the state makes further progress on COVID-19 vaccinations, schools return to more normal operations and new infection counts drop.
The state will also soon reintroduce a job search requirement for unemployment benefits. That measure was suspended during the pandemic and some have argued enhanced pandemic response benefits and the lack of a job search requirement have created a disincentive for people to return to work and made filling jobs challenging for employers.
Caledonia County added 164 last month, to reach 13,042 people employed out of a labor force of 13,334. The county unemployment rate is at 3.4%, which is lower than a year ago at the onset of the pandemic when the unemployment rate was at 3.7% with 13,841 people employed. The county saw a high unemployment mark of 15.3% in April 2020.
Orleans County added 73 jobs last month, to reach 11,215 people employed out of a labor force 11,742. The county unemployment rate is 4.5%, the highest in the state. Last March there were 12,633 people employed in the county.
Essex County added 21 jobs last month to reach 2,338 people employed out of a labor market of 2,455, resulting in an unemployment rate of 4.8%. Last March there were 2,542 employed people in the county.
“As of the end of last week, there were 33,818 Vermonters filing for unemployment benefits, and in the last month alone, Vermont reported an increase of 1,600 new jobs, bringing the total number of Vermont jobs to 288,700,” said Michael Harrington, Labor Commissioner, on Friday.
The preliminary ‘not-seasonally-adjusted’ jobs estimates, which is the counting method for county-level data, shows an increase of 2,300 jobs in March when compared to the revised February numbers.
The broader economic picture can be seen by focusing on the over-the-year changes in this data series. As detailed in the preliminary ‘not-seasonally-adjusted’ March data, Total Private industries have decreased by 18,500 jobs (-7.2%) and Government (including public education) employment has decreased by 3,700 jobs (-6.5%) in the past year, reports the Labor Department.
“There are more than 6,000 open jobs posted in Vermont Job Link waiting for applicants,” said Harrington. “All of this highlights the growing demand for talented and dedicated employees to help businesses recover from the Pandemic. For individuals preparing to re-enter the labor force, working with the Department of Labor’s workforce development team can ensure you have all the tools necessary to compete in the post-COVID labor market.”
The Labor Department’s job seeker tool lists 260 jobs within the Northeast Kingdom, not counting remote jobs that could be obtained by NEK residents.
“We suffered from a lot of those workforce challenges pre-pandemic and as I’ve said continuously those issues didn’t magically go away. They are going to be with us after the pandemic is over so I’m concerned obviously about that,” said Gov. Phil Scott on Friday. “That’s why the plan that we laid out for the ARPA money is all about trying to make our lives different, bring more people into the state, more affordable housing, all kinds of initiatives and investments in order for us to welcome more people back into the state, because we need them.”
“Pre-pandemic … we had a very low unemployment rate, the lowest in the country, but we had more jobs available than we had people to fill them. That’s going to be the case after the pandemic as well. I continue to be concerned. That’s why we are so focused on trying to bring more people into the state,” added Scott, who said the job search requirement for unemployment benefits will be reinstated in the coming weeks.
