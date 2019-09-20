The Snelling Center for Government announced Jody Fried of Kirby, as the new Director of The Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI). Fried is currently the Executive Director of Catamount Film & Arts in St. Johnsbury. He will continue in that position.

Fried’s work as a volunteer in the Northeast Kingdom is extensive including serving as the current President of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, as a Corporator of the Northeastern Vermont Regional, and as the past President of both the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism association.

