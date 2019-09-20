Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Jody Fried, executive director of Catamount Arts, offers proof Thursday evening to those he called skeptics about the value of the creative economy to the Northeast Kingdom. He spoke at a Northeastern Vermont Development Association annual meeting at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. (Photo by Robin Smith)
Catamount Arts Executive Director Jody Fried speaks at the annual Film Slam. (Courtesy Photo)
The Snelling Center for Government announced Jody Fried of Kirby, as the new Director of The Vermont Leadership Institute (VLI). Fried is currently the Executive Director of Catamount Film & Arts in St. Johnsbury. He will continue in that position.
Fried’s work as a volunteer in the Northeast Kingdom is extensive including serving as the current President of the Board of Directors of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, as a Corporator of the Northeastern Vermont Regional, and as the past President of both the Burke Area Chamber of Commerce and the Northeast Kingdom Travel and Tourism association.
