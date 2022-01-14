A Northeast Kingdom senator said Vermont needs an experienced, committed public servant and a proven and enthusiastic state cheerleader in the lieutenant governor position and he meets the criteria.
Sen. Joe Benning, a Republican who lives with his wife of 38 years in Lyndon, will be officially launching his candidacy for the statewide office of lieutenant governor on Monday. He has been a senator for the Caledonia-Orange district since his election in 2010.
He has enjoyed re-election victories by comfortable margins as a candidate seeking a state senate seat, but he said the timing is right for him to pursue the position of lieutenant governor and assume the significant challenge of courting voters throughout the state.
“I have no misconceptions about the work ahead of me and I’m willing to take that on,” he said.
After only one term, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray has announced her decision to seek the U.S. Representative seat that Rep. Peter Welch is leaving for a run at the U.S. Senate. It is a vacancy in the lieutenant governor position that Benning anticipated.
“I sensed early on, frankly on the day I met her,” he said. “I knew right off she has been groomed by the Leahy wing of the Democratic party to advance and advance quickly, so right away I had the sense that longevity at the position wasn’t really something that was going to happen.”
He said he had a similar sense about Gray’s predecessor in the position, David Zuckerman, who seemed to use the election to lieutenant governor as a step before running for governor.
“I don’t want to cast aspersions on anybody, frankly, but throughout my terms in the Senate I’ve watched how people have come and gone using it as an obvious stepping stone,” Benning said.
He said voters need to feel someone seeking the position is committed to the position.
“This, at the time of COVID, demands somebody who is committed,” he said.
Benning identified three key roles that a lieutenant governor must serve: the ability to step into the governor’s position if something happened to the governor; running the Senate; and being “Vermont’s cheerleader.” He said he’s best suited to fulfill all three roles.
“In my eyes, as a Republican who is very much affiliated with (Gov.) Phil Scott and knows his team, I think I could fill that role without too much controversy,” said Benning.
In terms of the function of overseeing the Senate, he said his role will no longer be to advance or oppose legislation, but more like a manager of the process, something he said he enjoys. He’s presided over Lyndon’s Town Meetings for 10 years as town moderator.
“I happen to love the art of running a meeting, and this is a perfect place for that to happen,” he said.
Additionally, the lieutenant governor gets one of three seats at the legislative table when it comes to making committee assignments and chair selections.
“Knowing who the players are and how they work together and what their skill levels are is a critical component to somebody in that role,” he said. “I’ve been there 12 years and I think I have a pretty good handle on who the people are and how they work together.”
Above all the jobs a lieutenant governor does, Benning said he is most excited to advocate for the state.
“The best thing I like about it is you are put into a position to literally be Vermont’s cheerleader,” he said. “It’s part and parcel of who I am. Being able to be Vermont’s cheerleader is part of this job. Having the ability to go around the country, if not the world, and say ‘this is Vermont. This is what we think. This is how we act,’ and being able to distribute that feeling of what Vermonters are is something that I really cherish.”
Benning said he is proud of the effort he put in to help erect a roadside marker in Virginia to honor Vermont’s contributions at the Battle of Cedar Creek during the Civil War.
“I spent a lot of time lining up for the 150th anniversary of that event, getting a Vermont historical roadside marker, having it planted on Virginia soil,” he said. “There’s a lot of diplomacy there and people don’t understand you just don’t take a Vermont sign that’s glorifying the state of Vermont and plant it in the middle of Dixie without some understanding of how to make that happen.”
To help ensure the survivability of a sign honoring Civil War soldiers from the north, Benning said he edited the language Author Howard Coffin created for the sign.
“Just about every month I get a picture from someone standing under it wanting me to know that there’s no bullet holes in it,” he said.
Asked about potential competition he’d face in the general election next November, Benning said he’s not looking that far ahead.
“I am a firm believer in the philosophy of (New England Patriots Head Coach) Bill Belichik. Bill Belichik does not look two games down the road. The first game is the Primary, and I have absolutely no misunderstanding of the obstacles that are in front of me,” he said.
Not everyone in the Republican Party is a fan, he said.
“I have aligned myself with Phil Scott,” said Benning. “I very much believe he has been a great governor and has done a lot of great things. I have strongly objected to a couple of the things that he has done, but you can’t be in sync with people 100 percent of the time.
“As a result of my affiliation with him I have alienated another faction of the Republican Party so I know there are obstacles getting through the first game. My total focus right now is on that first game,” he said.
Benning said he laments the sense that Vermont Republicans don’t rally around the essentials.
“We believe in less government, a smaller and more effective government, a strong educational system that enables our graduates to compete in a global marketplace, the idea of an economy that is able to run without too much government interference … and an adherence to our Constitution which is the glue that binds us together as a society,” he said.
Benning, 65, said he is aware of another Republican considering a run at the lieutenant governor’s race, Gregory Thayer of Rutland.
Despite any opposition, he said he’s committed to the campaign.
“You are going to be finding me campaigning and campaigning pretty hard and I’m going to be out there where people walk up to me and have a conversation with me. I have every intention of giving everything I’ve got to this race and I have to trust that I can earn the people’s trust,” he said. “I have every understanding of what the obstacles are in front of me and I don’t intend to lose. I’m not going to even contemplate losing; that’s pointless.”
In terms of the challenge of establishing name recognition around the state, he said he’s got his work ahead of him.
“The only advantage I’ve got is I’ve got the name ‘Benning’ embedded into Bennington and that’s about as close as you’re going to get to folks down south knowing who the heck I am,” he said.
