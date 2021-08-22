WEST DANVILLE — The Joe’s Pond Association celebrated its 100th anniversary during the organization’s annual fundraiser, the Cocktail Party, on Saturday night.
Joe’s Pond was named after an American Indian, Joe, who lived on the pond with his wife, Molly, and served the newly developing country, the United States, during the Revolutionary War. The Vermont Legislature named the pond after Joe in 1785, to honor his service to the country.
The Joe’s Pond Association was formed in 1921, with 44 members paying annual dues of $1.00. At that time, the Association acquired three acres of land on the North Shore Road. The property was “bordered on the east by the railroad, the south by North Shore Road, and on the west and north by cottage lots; there is a small boat landing at the southwest corner of the property,” according to information found in the Joe’s Pond 2021 directory. Various fundraisers took place throughout the years to support the group, including clam bakes, bean suppers, pie socials, corn roasts and sugar-on-snow parties.
The first JP meetings were held in cottages near the property, and as weather permitted, at the open field next to North Shore Road. In 1941, two tennis courts were built. A storage shack for picnic tables and benches, etc., was erected, and later replaced in 1963 with a larger building – the Pavilion. Improvements have been made to the building throughout the years, including side curtains, overhead fans, a sound system, a kitchen, toilet facilities, a drilled well, and playground equipment.
Various events now take place there, including weddings, special dinners, a pig roast and the cocktail party. A popular celebration that began in 1962 — the fireworks display – is also funded by the Association and held every year on the Fourth of July. The Association is also responsible for the yearly winter Ice Out Contest on the pond, which began in 1988.
During Saturday night’s festivities, Joe Herbert, president of the Association, gave a brief history of the Association, mentioning a dues increase of $3.00 in 1947. He also spoke about some of the complaints received concerning activity on the lake: “1931 was the first mention of excessive boat noise, and happened at least 11 other times”; there were many instances of dealing with power companies about maintaining proper water levels; and speeding on North Shore Road has always been a problem.” He also noted that the first camp built on the pond at Flint’s Point was in 1897, constructed by Henry Beck.
Last year, because of the pandemic, all Joe’s Pond activities were canceled. However, for 2021, the Association has already held several fundraisers.
The annual Caledonian Cup Sun Fish Race, which originally started in 1970, and was resurrected in 2016, took place Sunday. For more information about the pond, visit www.joespondvermont.com.
