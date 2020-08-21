Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Participating in a Joe’s Pond “Swim Across America” challenge on Friday morning, to raise funds for cancer research, are, from left, (on paddleboards) Andrea Aimi and Brooke Molinaroli, both owners of family camps on the pond; Ian Milward, Nick Robinson and Maxwell Robinson, all originally from the United Kingdom, now living in New York. The Robinsons are husband and son of Brooke Molinaroli. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
Taking the Swim Across America challenge during the early afternoon on Friday at Joe's Pond are Alex Robinson, Charlie Milward, Jamie Milward, Toby Milward, Jack Bertrand (family also owns a camp on Joe's Pond) and Wave Aimi, with assistance from parents, Andrea Aimi, Brooke Molinaroli, Nick Robinson and Ian Milward. (Photo by Rosie Smith)
The younger version of the Swim Across America team at Joe's Pond begins the return trip across the pond, to fulfill their fundraising pledge.
Preparing for the Swim Across America challenge at Joe's Pond are, from left, Maxwell Robinson, Nick Robinson and Ian Milward. (Courtesy photo)
WEST DANVILLE — A group of swimmers and paddle boarders traveled the circumference of Joe’s Pond’s largest body of water in West Danville on Friday morning as they participated in a Swim Across America Challenge, raising funds for cancer research and chemical trials.
Local camp owners and families held the challenge on a breezy day on the pond, continuing the tradition despite the halt of activities due to the pandemic.
