WEST DANVILLE — A group of swimmers and paddle boarders traveled the circumference of Joe’s Pond’s largest body of water in West Danville on Friday morning as they participated in a Swim Across America Challenge, raising funds for cancer research and chemical trials.

Local camp owners and families held the challenge on a breezy day on the pond, continuing the tradition despite the halt of activities due to the pandemic.

