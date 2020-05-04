Joe’s Pond: Co-winners Announced In Ice Out Contest

WEST DANVILLE — Two people were only two minutes from a perfect guess in this year’s Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest.
The Joe’s Pond Association announced on Monday that this year’s winners are Angela Buttera from Essex Junction and Nancy Durand from Hardwick. Buttera is a summer resident of Barre Avenue on Joe’s Pond.
They both guessed that the block would fall through the ice at 6:05 a.m. on April 15, 2020. The block dropped and stopped the clock at 6:07 a.m. on April 15. In the contest’s 33-year run, there have been four other years in which there were multiple good guessers. This year’s ice out date of April 15 is the fourth earliest date on record. Last year the clock stopped on April 25. The latest the ice has gone out in the last 33 years was May 6, 1992.
This year Buttera and Durand will each receive a check for $2,294. The combined $4,588 represents half of the proceeds from ticket sales. The other half supports projects of the Joe’s Pond Association, including a Fourth of July fireworks display.
As some summertime events are being impacted by possible restrictions related to COVID-19, Joe’s Pond Association member Michelle Walker said no decision has been made yet about the fireworks this summer.
Virus-related restrictions did impact ticket sales, Walker said. “There were about 2,500 fewer tickets sold this year,” she stated. “Some of our most prolific vendors were faced with reduced hours or even closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.”
Last year 13,140 tickets were sold.
Durand is a perennial guesser in the contest. “We (she and her husband) play every year religiously,” she said.
This is Durand’s first win.
A real estate broker who manages the Morrisville office of the Pall Spera Company, Durand said she and her husband bought their tickets at Hasting’s Store in West Danville like they do every year. This year, they each bought 20 tickets at a buck apiece.
On April 16, her birthday, she learned that the clock had stopped a day earlier. She said she figured she was certainly in the running as she knew the guess was close. The only thing she didn’t know was whether it was her or her husband’s ticket.
She said she called Gary Larrabee at Hasting’s Store to find out what she should do as she thought she might be a winner. He told her she’d get a call, and she did.
Durand credits keeping a close eye on weather patterns as a reason for her success in predicting the ice out this year.
“We’re pretty good about tracking the winter weather,” she said.
Walker said the 2021 Ice Out tickets will go on sale soon.
