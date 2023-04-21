A St. Johnsbury business owner made a perfect prediction in this year’s Joe’s Pond Ice Out Contest.
Mark Turner, the owner of Mark Turner Automotive on Portland Street, guessed the ice would go out and stop the contest clock at 10:18 p.m. on April 17, and that’s precisely what happened.
Joe’s Pond Association member Michelle Walker said she didn’t know how rare a perfect guess is, but it doesn’t happen often.
“I just had a good feeling about that number,” Turner said.
He’s owned his auto repair shop at 2456 Portland St. for 20 years and started playing the ice out contest about the same year the business began, he said. Except for a few years since then, Turner said he’d always purchased tickets for the contest.
This year, he, his wife Cindy, and his son Justin bought 80 tickets, “which isn’t a lot,” he said, “when you consider the number of minutes in a day.”
The trio of guessers had never won the contest until Mark’s ticket matched this year. There was one close call a couple of years ago, Turner said, when Justin was only two minutes away from victory.
It’s expected that Turner’s winnings from the 50/50 split pot will surpass $5,000. He said they’ll put the money toward their annual camping trip.
This year’s contest is the first time in its 35-year history that the clock has stopped on April 17. Last year, the ice went out on April 19.
