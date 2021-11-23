John Castle To Leave NCSU For Nonprofit Education Group

North Country Superintendent John Castle will leave the supervisory union at the conclusion of the school year, but continue to serve the interests of students and schools in North Country Supervisory Union and beyond.
Castle requested to be released from the final year of his contract with the 16-school supervisory union and the NCSU Executive Committee approved the request Thursday evening.
Castle is to become the full-time executive director of the Vermont Rural Education Collaborative, a non-profit serving the school districts in the Northeast Kingdom to support rural educators, students and communities.
Castle has been a part of VREC, currently serving as the VREC board treasurer. He told the NCSU committee he is excited for the opportunity to advocate for sound public policy and to bring resources to the NEK.
VREC serves 7 supervisory unions in the NEK, including Kingdom East, NCSU, Caledonia Central, St. Johnsbury, Orange East, Essex North and Orleans Central, which includes 40 schools and over 5,000 students. The collaborative was born from the Vermont Rural Partnership created two decades ago by Margaret McLean, of Peacham, who serves as VREC’s current part-time director. VREC is a multi-faceted entity that provides professional development for educators, collaboration opportunities for students and educators, advocacy at the state level, and represents the interests of NEK districts and schools.
VREC is one of a dozen or so loosely affiliated rural education collaboratives across the country. Castle said he, current VREC Board President Jen Botzojorns, and other VREC members have attended several national events focused on promoting rural education and drawn inspiration on how VREC can further develop.
Castle said the move was a tough decision. “I grew up in this supervisory union and coming back home to serve this community means a lot to me,” said Castle. “I appreciated that opportunity … This is less about feeling that there is a need to move on, but it was, really, I think the promise that a larger collaborative can have on our region is something I’ve grown to appreciate.”
Castle cited the opportunity to work on public policy, like special education funding and the state’s review of student weighting, as areas where VREC can benefit the entire NEK.
Castle said the region faces several challenges from an education standpoint, between funding formulas that favors larger schools, shrinking student populations, hiring and retention of top candidates, and others, but he is quick to point out that the region has a lot to promote as well.
“Don’t lose sight of the assets that exist in our rural communities. The reality is we have more strengths and assets than we do challenges,” said Castle. “I think we need to celebrate the successes and articulate our strengths to our communities. It’s a narrative that sometimes we don’t do a good job of articulating, and balancing that narrative and share that our schools are really successful.”
Castle joined NCSU as superintendent in July 2014. Prior to that, he served as superintendent at Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union for 5 years.
Castle’s connection to the NEK run deep; he attended Holland Elementary School and became a teaching principal there. He also served as principal at Lake Region Union High School for 7 years. He graduated from Middlebury College and earned his master’s degree at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn. Castle lives in Holland and will work predominantly from home in his role as executive director for VREC.
“We are very excited about his leadership,” said Botzojorns, noting the impact VREC has and can have on the region’s educational landscape. “Joining together we can do more than individual districts,” said Botzojorns. “We have an incredible structure in our organization — to elevate the voice in our rural communities and to leverage limited resources.”
The NCSU Executive Committee offered Castle “much appreciation and best wishes in his new position” states the minutes from the meeting.
Castle will work with the SU on the search for his replacement. Castle said he struggled with the decision to leave NCSU because of his commitment and devotion to NCSU. Castle said NCSU is well-positioned right now with strong district leadership, staff and board.
“Despite moving on from North Country, on a day-to-day basis I hope to advocate strongly for the school community,” said Castle. “I care deeply about the learning that is happening in this community and feel blessed that I had the opportunity to serve.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.