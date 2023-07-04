PEACHAM — Where better to celebrate the Fourth of July than in a village settled in 1776?
People wore T-shirts with those bragging rights, and the community was downright abuzz in Independence Day swag, visitors - including many from out-of-state - and the much-celebrated annual tractor parade, featuring everything from bucket loaders to excavators, ATVs, and all manner of attachments to carry more friends and family members behind said tractors, some with names such as John Deer Taxi and John Deere Limo.
A good number of the rigs were driven by under-age and extremely cautious drivers, boys and girls, and many of the cabs featured future farmers and tractor owners from Peacham and adjoining communities, babies, toddlers and young children riding with their parents and grandparents, waving to a welcoming and appreciative throng of parade-goers.
People turned out from neighboring towns as well as far away states, those visiting on vacations and holidays.
Jimmy and Priscilla, Michaud of Waterford, had three lawn chairs set up; one for a doll of George Washington handmade by an artist on Etsy, which the couple brought.
“He likes to come out to the 4th of July events since he signed the Declaration of Independence,” said Jimmy. Priscilla added, “Peacham or bust!”
A Top Hat Tradition
Welcoming visitors to the town and helping to direct traffic was John Engle, 63, wearing a suit coat with tails and a formal black top hat.
Engle stood at the intersection of the Bayley-Hazen Road, essentially Peacham’s Main Street, and Old Cemetery Road, directing cars and pedestrians.
The outfit is a familiar Fourth of July garb, but not his own, he noted, showing how the pants are a bit snug on him.
That’s because the suit and hat belonged to his late father, James Bruce Engle, who was an Ambassador for the United States and a 40-year career man with the United States Civil Service.
The elder Engle, who passed away several years ago at the age of 97, took it upon himself to help direct traffic at Peacham’s popular Fourth of July event, as well as its fall festival, explained John, and his older brother, Stephen, 72, who was at the event as well.
Their dad performed the top-hat-wearing duty for 35 years as a volunteer.
“In his retirement, he would come out here in his top hat and tails,” said Stephen.
John, already sweating before the parade even began, said, “I can’t believe dad did this for 30-something years!”
Candy Controversy
A request by the parade’s volunteer organizers to have tractors not toss candy to the crowds along the route was honored by most - but not all - of the entrants, which numbered in the dozens, and took more than an hour to roll by, chugging up the Bayley-Hazen Road then turning past the church and town hall to go up the Academy Hill.
On the town’s social media page, the following request was made recently, “Please don’t throw candy or treats from the tractors! Due to safety concerns around large tractors and young children running out to grab candy, any candy that shows up will be gathered and offered to the kids later in the day.”
Two volunteers from the Peacham Volunteer Fire Department walked out ahead of the tractor parade with bags of candy to share to try to assuage the disappointment. A handful of tractors couldn’t resist.
On the post on the social media page recently, there had been some dissension and criticism over the poster and parade volunteer being from away, and others responded either in support of the request, which began last year, while some were clearly in defiance of the suggestion.
One post noted that allowing the candy toss at the parade was “an accident waiting to happen.”
Wes Lavin posted on the town page, “I’ve always felt that throwing candy at a parade wasn’t a good idea. Thank you for taking a stand. I’m glad you’re being proactive rather than reactive.”
Laurie Anne Kozar posted, “With the size of some of the machines, there are limits to visibility. The suggestion is not a rule, and to my knowledge, there is not an enforcement, however … one injury or death is one too many. There are shades of difference between freedom, fun, and risk taking.”
A handful of posts were critical of the request, stating it’s a tradition and they were not aware of safety concerns in the past.
One post, by Traina Fla, stated, “No candy? No cheese? So very sad!”
In the end, there was candy, and little packaged Cabot cheese pats, thrown from a small number of the tractors, and children appeared to be well-supervised by parents and family members as they gathered the treats thrown toward the grassy front lawns in bags they brought hoping to fill with treats.
Betsy McKay posted of the suggestion, which is a request and is not enforced, “Yes, it’s true the Peacham tractor parade has been happening for years and no child had been has been hurt running out in the road to grab candy. I helped with the tractor parade for years and it’s lots of fun. Every year the number of tractors increase as does the crowd. I think suggesting to not throw candy is a good way to prevent a possible problem.”
