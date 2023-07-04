PEACHAM — Where better to celebrate the Fourth of July than in a village settled in 1776?

People wore T-shirts with those bragging rights, and the community was downright abuzz in Independence Day swag, visitors - including many from out-of-state - and the much-celebrated annual tractor parade, featuring everything from bucket loaders to excavators, ATVs, and all manner of attachments to carry more friends and family members behind said tractors, some with names such as John Deer Taxi and John Deere Limo.

