Arther Butler was convicted in April of shooting a St. Johnsbury father of four.
Now the trial of his co-defendant is set to begin next week.
A jury was drawn on Friday to hear the case against John H. “JJ” Emerson III of Newbury. The trial is scheduled to begin at the Caledonia County Courthouse in St. Johnsbury at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Emerson was 18-years-old when Butler shot Brandon Delude, 24, outside of 63 Elm St. in St. Johnsbury in April of 2019.
Caledonia Superior Court
Emerson was charged with felony accessory after the fact and reckless endangerment for allegedly helping Butler elude police after the shooting.
The case is being prosecuted by Deputy State’s Attorney Maria Byford. Emerson is being defended by attorney Amy Davis of Davis Legal Solutions.
Investigators also allege that Emerson helped start the confrontation with Delude that led to the shooting by bringing a “folding rifle” into an apartment at the Elm Street residence. A dispute erupted and spilled out onto the street after residents in the building objected to the presence of the gun.
According to court documents, Butler shot Delude twice in the back and then he and Emerson fled the scene in a motor vehicle. They arrived at Emerson’s father’s house about 45 minutes later. Emerson is accused of loading five more firearms into the car before they left the residence. Emerson and Butler eventually turned themselves into authorities at the Westminster state police barracks.
Police say they recovered several pieces of evidence from the scene including two spent 9 mm shell casings, a bloodied white smartwatch, blood samples from the roadway as well as one un-fired 9 mm round.
Delude survived the shooting but was paralyzed.
The case against Emerson has bounced between adult and juvenile courts due to Emerson’s age at the time of the shooting. But it eventually ended up in criminal court.
Emerson almost settled the case by plea agreement in December of 2019 but changed his mind just before the deal was finalized.
Butler was 17-years-old when he shot Delude as they fought on the ground outside of 63 Elm St.
Butler pleaded guilty in April to charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and violating conditions of release in exchange for a sentence of 40 months to ten years, all suspended except for 40 months to serve and eight years of probation.
Butler is now serving his sentence at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield.
