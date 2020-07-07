John F. Hayes - Obituary

Oct. 8, 1955 to July 4, 2020
John Frederick Hayes, 64, died peacefully at his home in Kirby, Vt., with his wife Wendy P. Hayes (née Goldsworthy) by his side on July 4, 2020.
John knew that he was blessed when two of his dreams came true. First, his dream of moving to Vermont occurred in 1978. He was fond of saying, “I came up to ski one weekend and never left!” His second dream was realized when he met and married Wendy. Together they created a loving family with their two children Kiley Margaret Hayes and John William Hayes, and they created a family business, Kirby Mountain Kennels.
He recently stated, “Who knew that my dog posters in Norwood [Mass.] would lead to this life.” His family business was built on treating his clients like family to whom he introduced four legged companions. Family was important to John, and he felt fortunate to have “two strong children who know how to love people and care for people,” and to be “part of a family that knows ‘tomorrow we can do better.’”
Faith was also essential to John in his later years. Having been accepted by God, knowing the importance of that, and living his life with Jesus Christ sustained John and all of his relationships. John’s circle of friends grew throughout his lifetime, and his real joy was to help people as evident through the communities he served.
John is survived by his wife, Wendy P. Hayes of Kirby; daughter and son, Kiley M. Hayes of Kirby and John W. Hayes of Waterbury; sisters, Nancy & husband Joseph Restuccia of Boston, Mass., and Susan Cavanaugh of Silver Springs, Md. John was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Hayes; father Frederick H. Hayes; and sister, Judy Burns.
There will be a private service. In lieu of cards and flowers, you may make donations in John’s memory to Caledonia Home Health Care & Hospice, H.O.P.E. of Lyndonville, VT, or the Vermont Food Bank.
