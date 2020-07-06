John Hennessey Recipient Of Non-Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow Award

Littleton resident John Hennessey was recently named by the Littleton Rotary Club as this year’s recipient of its Paul Harris Fellow Award. The club each year makes this award to a non-Rotarian in recognition of that person’s impressive service to the local community.
“Our Non-Rotarian Paul Harris Fellow award is given annually to someone in the community who exemplifies the major idea of Rotary – Service Above Self,” said club president Chrissy Smith. “This coveted award is named after the person who founded Rotary International over 100 years ago.”
Hennessey has given considerable time and effort to a variety of local organizations involved in improving the quality of life in Littleton and the rest of the North Country.
Hennessey has since 2013 served as chair of the Littleton River District Redevelopment Commission. He has also contributed to his hometown as treasurer of the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce, board member and treasurer for Parker Mountain Trails, and a coach for Littleton Youth Baseball and Soccer.
Among his other activities that served the local area have been as a member of the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s North Country Advisory Board and of the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee for the North Country.
Hennessey returned to his hometown of Littleton in 2007 to become vice president and chief financial officer of Littleton Coin Company. He recently became its president and chief executive officer.
“The Littleton Rotary Club is pleased to be able to recognize and honor John Hennessey for all that he has done and continues to do in service to our community,” said Schuyler Sweet, chair of the club’s Paul Harris Fellow Award committee. “One obvious example is his strong leadership of Littleton’s River District Commission that is continuing to make possible several major improvements for the community on both sides of the river.”
The Littleton Rotary Club initiated its Non-Rotarian Honorable Paul Harris Fellowship Award in 1985 and each year since then has honored a deserving individual from the local area. The club donates $1,000 to the Rotary International Foundation each year in the name of each of the honorees.
Because of COVID-19, the club’s usual presentation of this award at its annual meeting was not possible this year because members are only gathering online via Zoom.
