Johnnie Simpson Facing Possible Life Sentence For Alleged Hostage Incident

Johnnie Simpson, left, leaves Caledonia Superior Court Tuesday accompanied by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Lt. Robert Clark. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Interim Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski has made good on her promise to file habitual offender charges against a St. Johnsbury man at the center of a hostage stand-off with police ten days ago.

Johnnie A. Simpson, 44, is accused of holding his 8-year-old daughter hostage at 48 Caledonia Street and stabbing his girlfriend in the throat on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

0
0
0
0
1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.