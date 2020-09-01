Johnnie Simpson Released Again By Court

St. Johnsbury Police and Vermont State Police are at a residence on Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury on Tuesday morning, Nov. 26, 2019. A male suspect in an early morning stabbing was taken into custody after more than three hours of negotiating. (Photo by Dana Gray)

It took months of court filings and several days of hearings for Johnnie A. Simpson to convince Judge Michael J. Harris that he should be released on conditions pending trial on felony assault and unlawful restraint charges.

“The court has sufficient comfort to issue these conditions of release,” said Judge Harris as he ordered Simpson to be released into the custody of his sister on July 1.

