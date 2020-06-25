The prosecutor called Johnnie A. Simpson a “volcano.”
But the judge released him anyway.
Simpson, 44, has been held without bail after being accused of taking a family member hostage and stabbing a woman in the neck at 48 Caledonia Street in St. Johnsbury in November of 2019. But in March, Simpson’s defense attorney Kelly Green of Montpelier asked the court to release Simpson on conditions while he awaits trial.
On Thursday, after several days of hearings, Judge Michael J. Harris ordered Simpson released on Wednesday, July 1, into the custody of his sister - Tonya Cassidy of St. Johnsbury - subject to a list of release conditions including a 24 hour curfew.
“The court has sufficient comfort to issue these conditions of release,” said Judge Harris.
But the judge’s order came over strong objections from Deputy Caledonia County State’s Attorney Tom Paul who said Simpson is still suffering from a major depressive disorder, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).
“This was a violent act,” said prosecutor Paul. “The state feels that, really, Mr. Simpson is a volcano and he erupted back in November and he will erupt again…He voluntarily stopped taking his medication that would have prevented it and the care providers that he had in place did nothing to stop it. We cannot allow that to happen again. And if the court releases him the state is of the mind that it will happen again.”
Attorney Green, however, convinced the judge that Simpson wasn’t getting the mental health treatment he needed behind bars.
“This case has, from day one, been - very obviously - a mental health case,” said attorney Green. “And if you can put yourself in Mr. Simpson’s shoes for a minute, your honor, imagine having any kind of health or mental health emergency and you wind up in prison for it instead of the hospital…We’ve given you ample evidence that there are conditions of release that will prevent further violence.”
Attorney Green’s plan for Simpson includes housing, transportation, medical, mental health care arrangements and other supports to ensure Simpson complies with the court’s list of conditions. It also involves support from Williston-based psychotherapist Crystal Barry - which the judge appeared to be especially comforted by.
“She has a masters degree and is a psychotherapist,” said the judge of Barry. “Moreover, with some of the work she has done - she has transitioned over 200 detainees and inmates. Many of whom have very significant substance abuse and mental health issues. She has helped transition them from being incarcerated to being out in the community. She has been able to spot the signs of the worsening of symptoms - of depression. She has the skills to do that. But she’s indicated she can’t do much to set-up that assistance until Mr. Simpson is actually out of custody.”
Green’s proposal also calls for Simpson to eventually move to a cabin at Silver Lake Lodge in Fairlee, Vermont.
Simpson is accused of holding an 8-year-old girl hostage after he allegedly stabbed his alleged victim Christine Shepardson, 40, in the throat at their home on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
The standoff with police — with included Simpson barricading himself with the girl in a second floor bedroom of the home — lasted for approximately three hours before St. Johnsbury Police, backed by members of a Vermont State Police tactical unit, convinced Simpson to free the child and surrender himself.
Simpson faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison as a habitual offender.
Johnnie A. Simpson is the brother of Everett A. Simpson, 41, who is facing Federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges after being accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a New Hampshire woman after he was released by the court from jail to participate in substance abuse treatment.
