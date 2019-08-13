Join Out Of The Darkness Walk In Newport

Volunteers from the Northeast Kingdom are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Out of the Darkness Walk, hosted by the Vermont Chapter, will be held at Gardner Park at 10 a.m., Sept. 7. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research and support programs.
“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Mary Butler, AFSP Vermont Board member,.
