CONCORD, N.H. – From May 24-June 6, state and local law enforcement agencies across the nation are stepping up their enforcement efforts for motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.

New Hampshire law requires that any child under the age of 18 riding in a motor vehicle be secured by either a seat belt or a child safety seat. It is the driver’s responsibility to ensure that all child passengers are properly restrained.

“Wearing a seat belt is the single most effective thing you can do to protect yourself in a crash. Buckle up every trip, every time – no matter what,” said Robert Quinn, Commissioner of the NH Department of Safety. “Seat belts save lives. The goal of this campaign is to save lives and reduce traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

“In 2020 the seat belt use rate in New Hampshire was 72.4%, which is okay – but we can do better,” he added. “The other 27.6% still need to be reminded that seat belts save lives.”

“In 2020, New Hampshire lost 20 lives because they were ejected from their vehicles,” said John Clegg, Program Manager of the New Hampshire Office of Highway Safety. “If you know of a friend or family member who does not buckle up when they drive, ask them to change their habits and to always wear their seat belt. Help us spread this life-saving message.”

