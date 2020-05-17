NEWPORT — Several items of business were discussed at the remote May 4 joint meeting of North Country Union High School (NCUHS) and North Country Union Junior High School (NCUJHS). The NCUHS meeting was called to order by Chair Rose Mary Mayhew, and the NCUJHS meeting by Chair Scott Boskind, both at 6:38 p.m.
• Lindsay Lefebvre read a letter on behalf of Northeast Kingdom Education Association (NEKEA) President Karen Chitamber, thanking everyone for supporting our students, thanking the administration for facilitating continuity and saying that she is inspired by what the teachers have accomplished. Karen expressed concern about the return of students in the fall, saying we should anticipate increased academic and social/emotional needs, especially for our special education students.
• Boskind read a letter from Christiane Brown, saying she has been informed that her position as girls’ varsity basketball coach at NCUHS is not being renewed. Brown cited the accomplishments of the team since she began coaching in 2008, as well as other accomplishments as a high school and junior high school coach. Coach Brown then spoke on her own behalf, thanking the students, parents and other coaches she has worked with and saying she is “honored and grateful.” Scott offered kudos on Brown’s work with the NCUJHS Field of Dreams committee.
• NCUJHS Remote Learning: NCUJHS principal Nicole Corbett gave a big thank you to the meal sites at Newport City, Troy and Derby for delivering meals and schoolwork to junior high families. Attendance is “okay,” she said, and the junior high is using teacher advisories to track attendance. They are using PBIS to support attendance, with teacher advisories and students entered in prize drawings for good attendance. She also shared that Christiane Brown, Lana Stewart and Julie Gunn have volunteered at the childcare sites.
• Building Committee Update: Corbett reported that most students were able to clear out their lockers in the last two days before the closure, staff has cleaned out the remainder and sent belongings home, and lockers have been thoroughly cleaned. Kevin has started summer cleaning already.
• Field of Dreams Committee Update: Boskind reported the committee has not met recently. Chip Stevens, the contractor, sent a letter acknowledging some separation of the field material, which he said is normal after winter. He intends to aerate the top four inches of field material, roll and compact again, and will re-groom this spring after the touch-up, at no charge.
• NCUHS: Principal Chris Young reported the high school is holding liaison meetings two times per week, working on problem solving and having good discussions. The administrators have divided departments among themselves, checking in with teachers. Jess Puckett works with the special educators; assistant Principal Noel Pixley is still working with the Safety Committee; and assistant Principal Anita Mayhew is working on master scheduling.
Young also said the high school is using Google Classroom for attendance. Students have to check in once a day, and attendance is currently about 80 percent. Fewer than 50 families do not have internet access, he added.
Asked about canceled field trips, Young reported that any money parents contributed directly was returned. Teachers spent time tracking down travel contacts to get money returned. Almost all airfare was returned and the school lost very little money.
• Superintendent’s Report: Superintendent John Castle pointed out that this week is National Teacher Appreciation week, and said we honor all employees at this time. This year is unique, as parents have had to step up as educators. He said that, overall, we should step back and recognize the importance of learning and of all teachers at every level: parents, custodians, kitchen staff, certified staff, etc. In terms of the challenges of education in the COVID-19 era, “This has been the teacher’s equivalent of Apollo 13; everyone has had to adjust on the fly,” he noted.
