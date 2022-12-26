NEWPORT — The Journey to Recovery Community Center recently added a new stopover for someone on track toward deliverance from drug or alcohol dependency.
It’s a “social detox” pilot program that provides people a place to stay in the center located across from North Country Hospital, at 212 Prouty Dr., in the Birchwood Medical office building.
Social detox is when someone is trying to stop using substances and is experiencing discomfort, but that discomfort is not life-threatening.
“It’s different from medical detox,” said Bennett. “There’s no physical risk; it just feels like you’re going to die.”
Center Director Lila Bennett said the new one-bed detox space at the center is termed “social” to communicate that it offers no medical intervention.
“The bed is positioned to help people transition from substance use crisis to their next level of care and recovery,” notes information from the center. “The goal is to reduce overdose deaths, reduce repeat visits to the emergency department for people seeking treatment, and to support people in crisis to access the resources they need.”
It serves as a new option between emergency medical care for someone experiencing physical impacts from drug and alcohol addiction and a longer-term in-patient setting where the dependency can be addressed.
Bennett called the new program the first of its kind in Vermont.
Since opening the room Thanksgiving week, the center has taken in eight people and guided seven of those people into an in-patient care facility. “One person didn’t transition because she said she wasn’t ready,” Bennett said.
Bennett said during the pandemic she noticed a pattern of patients experiencing a substance-use-related crisis who were discharged from the hospital emergency department long before they secured placement in an in-patient or residential treatment center. At the height of the pandemic, wait times after emergency care and before entry into residential care were often between 14 and 30 days, the center noted. “For people trying to stop using highly destructive and addictive drugs such as fentanyl, that was too long a wait.”
It was a situation, Bennett noted, that put people back into “an unsupportive, unsafe environment … making the return to dangerous substance use almost inevitable.”
“We had clients who would visit the hospital over and over again, but we couldn’t close the loop to get them to treatment,” Bennett said. “One woman visited the ED over a dozen times before we were able to get her into treatment.”
For someone to be eligible for the recovery center social detox space, he or she must first go to North Country Hospital and be medically cleared for life-threatening symptoms. “Once cleared, they can transfer across the street to the center and be supported while the JTRCC staff help the client access resources and transition to the level of care best for them,” Bennett noted.
“We sit with them through a really tough day until they get to the treatment they need,” she said.
Bennett said the center was fortunate to hire nine “compassionate care workers” to support the extension of the center services into a place offering a 24/7 detox room.
The program functions in collaboration with Vibrant ONE (Orleans and Northern Essex Accountable Health Community); it’s funded with a Health Equity grant worth $50,000 that is administered by Northern Counties Health Care.
North Country Hospital provides all linens and meals.
Alexis Priora, Community and Social Justice Director from Northeast Kingdom Community Action, and Vibrant ONE member, stated, “This is what happens when a community comes together and listens to what the people need and want.”
The grant will support the duration of the six-month pilot program, and Bennett said in less than a month of operation it’s clear the community would benefit if the program continues after the six months.
“We’re hoping that this will continue and expand,” Bennett said. “We expect we will find that one bed will not be enough.”
In addition to the safe place for people to pass through the acute challenges of drug and alcohol dependency, the detox space also allows for a client to learn of other support services that are available through recovery center partners, Bennett said. She mentioned partners Umbrella and Northeast Kingdom Human Services in particular. “We kind of try to pull everybody together while they (clients) are here,” Bennett said.
For questions, visit www.jtr-cc.org, call JTRCC at 802-624-4156 or email lbennett@jtr-cc.org
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.