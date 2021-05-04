Journey To Recovery Center Reopens In New Home

NEWPORT CITY — A community center for those dealing with addictions has reopened in its new home.
The Journey to Recovery Community Center has moved from its first home on Third Street to a new location at the Birchwood Medical Office building on Prouty Drive, right across from North Country Hospital.
All the staff are fully vaccinated and ready to offer in-person support and coaching in a location with enough room for social distancing, according to an announcement from Journey to Recovery’s new executive director Lila Bennett.
Zoom meetings for coaching and peer groups are still available.
Journey to Recovery Community Center is a peer-support center.
“Peer support coaches are people who are successful in and actively working on their own recovery, who have undergone and overcome extreme hardship, and are committed to helping others who are experiencing similar situations and challenges,” Bennett said.
“Through shared understanding, respect, motivational interviewing and mutual empowerment, peer support coaches help those seeking support become and stay engaged in the recovery process and reduce the likelihood of relapse.”
Coaches at the center are all certified recovery coaches through Recovery Vermont.
According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), peer support refers to a process through which people who share common experiences or face similar challenges come together as equals to give and receive help based on the knowledge that comes through shared experience.”
Journey to Recovery uses a trauma-informed approach. What a person has been through, such as adverse childhood experiences, is taken into consideration and embraced to help understand the deeper reasons why a person was driven to substances in the first place.
“Coming to work for Journey to Recovery as a certified recovery coach has given me the opportunity to use my lived experiences in a meaningful way to create change and hope in my community,” said Amber Robbins, the director of the Moms in Recovery Program.
“Being a recovery coach is being that support and making sure that you are connected to all the resources you need to be successful in your recovery and life. We celebrate and respect all paths to recovery here at Journey to Recovery and we are a safe place for anyone in recovery or thinking about recovery,” Robbins said.
The following statistics provided by the Substance Abuse and Mental health Administration outline the level of suffering that is happening nationally:
- Almost 21 million Americans have at least one addiction, yet only 10 percent of them receive treatment;
- Drug overdose deaths have more than tripled since 1990;
- Alcohol and drug addiction cost the U.S. economy over $600 billion every year;
- About 20 percent of Americans who have depression or an anxiety disorder also have a substance use disorder;
- More than 90 percent of people who have an addiction started to drink alcohol or use drugs before they were 18 years old;
- Americans between the ages of 18 and 25 are most likely to use addictive drugs.
It is the goal of Journey to Recovery Community Center to raise awareness around substance use, why people do it, and all the ways it becomes problematic,” Bennett said.
For more information about JTRCC and the services offered and Zoom links to meetings, go to www.jtr-cc.org, the Facebook page or call the center at (802) 624-4156.
