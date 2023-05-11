WELLS RIVER — Two Groton residents, Mia Beck and Lauren Joy, have been named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively for Blue Mountain Union School’s Class of 2023.
Beck is president of the BMU chapter of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of student council, and manager of the soccer team. She attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership conference, and has most enjoyed the college-level English class as it allowed her to express herself using the art of writing. Beck’s interest in nursing was sparked when she got a job at the Grafton County Nursing Home. She enjoys helping the residents and visiting with them as a dietary aide.
Joy participated in varsity soccer, basketball, and softball throughout high school, and like Beck is a member of the BMU chapter of the National Honor Society. She has most enjoyed her Spanish classes because she felt it was OK if she did not say something correctly. She has a strong interest in the medical profession and would like to become a registered nurse. Also like Beck, Joy has worked at Grafton County Nursing Home and through that experience it has propelled her to pursue working with the general public in the medical profession.
Both plan to attend University of Vermont in the fall, with both Beck and Joy majoring in nursing.
