WELLS RIVER — Two Groton residents, Mia Beck and Lauren Joy, have been named valedictorian and salutatorian respectively for Blue Mountain Union School’s Class of 2023.

Beck is president of the BMU chapter of the National Honor Society. She has been a member of student council, and manager of the soccer team. She attended the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership conference, and has most enjoyed the college-level English class as it allowed her to express herself using the art of writing. Beck’s interest in nursing was sparked when she got a job at the Grafton County Nursing Home. She enjoys helping the residents and visiting with them as a dietary aide.

