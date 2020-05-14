NEWPORT — The Journey to Recovery Community Center (JTRCC) announced on Thursday a new executive director, Lila Bennett. A native Vermonter from the Northeast Kingdom, Bennett has deep roots in the state, and a commitment to supporting vulnerable populations to improve their lives.
Alongside this role, Bennett is also taking on the role of community relations manager for Rural Community Transportation, or RCT. Bennett chose to take on these two roles because recovery and transportation go hand in hand. She says she is passionate about both because, “Transportation is a barrier for so many, and it is also something that so many others take for granted. Sometimes a ride to a counselor can be the difference between literal life and death. I am excited to help people get where they need to go, and find the support they need when they get there.”
Bennett has a background in education, marketing, farming and parenting. Lila is a mother of three teenagers. Becoming a mother has strengthened her commitment to helping support all people to live empowered, autonomous lives.
“Addiction and recovery is something that affects nearly, if not each and every one of us, in one way or another. Whether you have struggled yourself, or have a friend or family member who is or has struggled, addiction is present and familiar in our society,” she noted. “I am committed to facing it, asking why it is so prevalent, and how can we support our friends, family and neighbors to step out of the cycles that led them to addiction.”
Bennett also adds that she recognizes that addiction is not limited to substances only, and the Journey to Recovery Community Center is there to support all people in recovery from whatever addiction may be limiting them.
During the pandemic, the Recovery Center is not open for in-person support, but now that Bennett is on board she is looking at the best ways to reach the people who need help, despite the lack of on-site availability. As soon as they can, they will be opening for at least one-on-one support services. Bennett also is looking forward to working with Mike and Sierra Lucier, and building upon the structures they have established at JTRCC.
Journey to Recovery Community Center is a different model than other forms of counseling or support services, because the premise of the center is on something called Peer Support. The people who greet you (currently on the phone, Zoom or Facetime) are friends. People with shared and lived experience. People who are there to listen and create a plan for each person who reaches out for help.
Alongside Peer Support, the center operates with a trauma-informed mindset. What that means is that JTRCC staff recognizes that no one chooses to become an addict. It happens because of a series of challenges that most likely were traumatic and caused harm. Trauma-informed care is about appreciating that harm, taking a look at the roots of it, and looking at healing that pain, not just stopping using. “The two go hand-in-hand, and JTRCC is there to gently help people look at the roots of their pain, and heal, and become empowered in their own lives, to become strong enough to change,” Bennett remarked.
The Journey to recovery Facebook Page is active with updates about how to join groups and webinars, and there you can find info on who to call or message for recovery support.
Those struggling or in need of immediate help can call the new VTRSS Help line at (802) 808-8877.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.