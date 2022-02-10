Judge Accepts 12 Years To Serve Carjacking Death Plea

NORTH HAVERHILL — A Grafton Superior Court judge on Thursday accepted a plea agreement negotiated between prosecutors and the defense for a Lebanon man, who will serve a decade or more in state prison for a violent carjacking that prosecutors said led to the death of an elderly North Haverhill man.
During his plea and sentencing hearing, Brenden P. Harriman, 23, who has already been serving a New Hampshire State Prison sentence on a previous and separate charge of felony theft, turned to face the family of David E. Dickey, the victim, to apologize.
“I just want to apologize from the bottom of my heart for what happened,” said Harriman. “It was never my intention to hurt Mr. Dickey. I was in selfish ways in those days and I had a long time to think about it. I truly am sorry. If I could take it back, I would.”
Judge Lawrence MacLeod called the case tragic.
“Of course, we can’t bring Mr. Dickey back,” said MacLeod. “Mr. Harriman has accepted responsibility for that, which is also a factor in accepting the pleas.”
Harriman, who was represented by two public defenders, pleaded guilty to manslaughter for a total prison sentence of 12 to 25 years to serve, with 830 days of pretrial confinement credit as well as earned time reduction credit, which means he could be released in 10 years time or less.
He is required to pay $100 in restitution to Ann Adams, Dickey’s longtime companion, as well as $1,465 to the New Hampshire Victim’s Compensation Program.
Harriman also pleaded guilty to a Class B felony count of tampering with a witness, which stems from Harriman telling the girlfriend of his brother (after Harriman drove Dickey’s Jeep to Lebanon) to tell police that she had picked him up from the jail in North Haverhill.
For the charge of witness tampering, Harriman was given a prison sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, consecutive to his manslaughter sentence and all suspended on the condition of 10 years of good behavior.
In a separate case, Harriman also pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor count of assault against an 8-month-old infant girl, who suffered bruises to her face and back in Orford in 2018 after he swung her and caused her to strike her face into a high chair.
For the charge of assault, he was given a 12-month House of Corrections sentence, six months of which is suspended and the six months to serve to run concurrent with his sentence to serve for manslaughter.
Dickey died on Jan. 2, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, nearly two months after the Nov. 4, 2019 attack, which occurred on the afternoon at the intersection of Horse Meadow Road and Route 10, where Harriman had been walking a half-hour after being released from the nearby Grafton County House of Corrections on the infant assault charge.
In presenting his offer of proof to the judge, Deputy Grafton County Attorney Paul Fitzgerald said Dickey had stopped at the stop sign at Route 10 and encountered Harriman, who asked Dickey if he was going to Bradford.
“Mr. Dickey indicated he wasn’t and instead was going to the local Walmart, which is a short distance down the road,” said Fitzgerald. “The defendant got in the Jeep … and told Mr. Dickey he was taking his Jeep and that he would stab him. Upon arrival at Walmart, the defendant punched Mr. Dickey in the face, causing a nasal fracture. When Mr. Dickey got out of the Jeep, the defendant took the Jeep.”
The theft of the vehicle was witnessed by “two Good Samaritans,” one of whom called 9-1-1 and provided comfort to Dickey until police and EMTs arrived, said Fitzgerald.
“Mr. Dickey gave an account of what happened and declined treatment at that time,” he said.
Instead of going to Bradford, Harriman, who was quickly identified as the suspect, drove to Lebanon, whose police had been alerted by Haverhill police.
Lebanon police found the Jeep abandoned in Lebanon and soon arrested Harriman as he left a residence he was known to frequent.
“The defendant denied knowledge of the Jeep and had differing accounts of how he got from Haverhill to Lebanon,” said Fitzgerald. “Later that afternoon, Mr. Dickey called his significant other and asked her to leave work early as he was not feeling well. He complained of stomach pains and had spit up blood. She took him to Cottage Hospital, and while there, because of his deteriorating condition, he was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock, where he was intubated. Mr. Dickey then died on Jan. 2, 2020. According to the autopsy, the cause of death cardiomyopathy stress brought on by the assault.”
Harriman’s prior criminal history includes thefts, assaults, and felony drug possession, said Fitzgerald.
Several months after the assault on Dickey, Harriman was sentenced at Sullivan Superior Court to 2 to 7 years in prison on a felony count of theft.
According to court records, Harriman, in 2016, was arrested for breaking into parked cars in Lebanon and for snatching a woman’s purse in Claremont while she was loading groceries into her car.
Suspended sentences were handed down in the Claremont case, which is in Sullivan County, until there were multiple violations of probation and the Sullivan Superior Court prison sentence was eventually ordered.
Harriman’s prison sentence for manslaughter will run concurrent with the 2- to 7-year sentence for theft.
At the close of Thursday’s Grafton Superior Court sentencing hearing, MacLeod said, “Mr. Harriman, you remain in the custody of the state to serve your sentences. Good luck.”
About a dozen of Dickey’s family attended the sentencing. They did not speak.
Fitzgerald said both Adams and Dickey’s son approve of Harriman’s manslaughter sentence.
According to Dickey’s obituary, he was a Haverhill native who served in the U.S. Army as infantryman and earned his parachutist badge.
Dickey worked construction for Pike Industries and for Carroll Nihan in Monroe, before going to work at Dud’s Service Station in Woodsville and Lavoie’s Service Station in Haverhill, and retiring from Northeast Square and Dowel.
He was described as a “jack of all trades” who enjoyed building and flying remote control airplanes in and assisting Butch Elms in building his race cars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.