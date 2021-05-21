Everett A. Simpson is now representing himself on federal kidnapping and stolen motor vehicle charges.
Simpson, 41, is accused of kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and her young child at a New Hampshire mall in January of 2019. Simpson has pleaded not guilty to the charges in U.S. District Court in Burlington.
Simpson has also gone through six different court-appointed defense attorneys from three different law firms and the Federal Public Defender’s Office in Burlington. The court most recently appointed New York State lawyer Lawrence Elmen to Simpson’s case on Feb. 26.
But on April 29, Attorney Elmen received a letter from Simpson in the mail which he shared with the court in his motion to withdraw from the case.
U.S. District Court
“My office received a letter from Mr. Simpson sent by regular mail,” wrote Attorney Elmen, according to court documents. “The envelope stated, above the address block for my law office, the following: “(Your fired) Open (ASAP)”…I reviewed the contents of the envelope, which in sum and substance, was similar to the statement written on the face of the envelope.”
Attorney Elmen then traveled the next day to Essex County Correctional Facility in Lewis, N.Y., and met with Simpson in person.
“It is my understanding that Mr. Simpson believes he has ‘fired’ me as his court-appointed legal counsel,” wrote Elmen. “Mr. Simpson does not seek any further court-appointed lawyers to represent him in this matter…Mr. Simpson seeks to exercise his right under the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution to represent himself in this criminal matter.”
On May 17, U.S. District Court Judge William K. Sessions III granted Simpson’s request to represent himself with the condition that Attorney Elmen remain on the case as a “stand-by counsel” to provide Simpson with guidance on judicial procedure. The ruling leaves Simpson free to construct his own defense against the charges.
Simpson, who is also facing state charges in Caledonia County, allegedly committed the federal crimes after being released from a Vermont jail to enter a drug treatment program in Bradford.
He was released after spending months in pre-trial detention for lack of $20,000 bail after pleading not guilty to multiple charges connected with a prior incident in which he allegedly assaulted two state troopers after a high-speed chase.
One of the troopers suffered a broken hand in the alleged incident, according to court documents.
